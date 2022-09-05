Embracing nature as us, we come home to ourselves; by accepting our state of interconnection with all living beings, we end our ancient, matricidal power relationship, Civilization over Mother. This is an essential step on the path of a truly transformative revolution. Not only does such an act address what is our “original sin,” of dissociating ourselves from the rest of life. It also serves to deprive the other power relationships of their primal source.
In a practical sense, nothing better cures us of our radical individualism and brings us into the light of our essential oneness than healing our apocalyptic breach with nature. Doing so, we recognize the fallacy of Civilized human’s belief that we don’t need anyone or anything in order to live our lives; rather, we see that we are, and have been all along totally dependent upon others for our daily existence.
This intelligence allows our hearts to soften toward our fellow living beings, human and non-human alike. A sense of gratitude emerges toward life and the various and diverse instances of care we’ve received over the years. We come to appreciate the efforts of these countless “others,” our mothers and fathers, friends and neighbors, farmers and teachers, factory workers and bureaucrats, all the people who made, delivered, and repaired our material goods; the birds, animals, and fish, plants and trees, worms and bees, water, air, and soil, rain and sun, all of which have provided us with the necessary wherewithal to exist on this glorious planet. With such awareness of our interbeing, a heartfelt solidarity with all sentient beings arises .
As we come to appreciate the web of life we’re inextricably part of, we let go of the utilitarian worldview that has permitted us to exploit the natural world. Humility arises in its place, returning us to our rightful place in the larger scheme of things. Our sense of superiority and entitlement recedes as we increasingly become one with the many, no longer striving to be separate from and above the rest of life.
We come to appreciate the universal aliveness that is the common language of existence, the thrust and instinct, the pulse for life that we share with all other living beings. As with ourselves, the ant and the elephant naturally want to live: to be alive to their essential "antness" and "elephantness." Our awareness of this quality expands us to recognize that we’re all in this universal business together of being alive. We honor the instinct for life in all living beings, no matter how small or seemingly inconsequential they may appear to our Civilized eyes. Life is life; to live is as valuable to the fly as it is to us. To assume otherwise is Civilization’s lethal conceit.
This emerging consciousness encourages a compassionate concern for the wellbeing of all sentient beings, and a corresponding commitment to no-harm. This arises from our recognition that our guaranteed mortality is what we share with the rest of life, as well as the preciousness of the living moment .
Beyond simply intellectualizing about our relationship, however, reconnecting with Mother doesn’t occur without being in nature. Not to exploit or abuse for some profitable purpose, but to hang out with and “waste time” in, instead.
Quietly observing and listening, She is a great teacher when we allow ourselves to engage with Her more fully through our senses as living beings. We listen, smell, taste, and feel Mother’s boundless expressions without having to put a name to them, engaging in direct perception of Her majesty, no longer objectifying or commodifying nature into discreet pieces of data or product.
Being fully present with nature, we become aware of the incessant change taking place all around us. When we enter the woods, sit in a field, climb a mountain, or wade in a stream, She takes command of us. Not in the shock and awe fashion of our industrial Civilization, but more as quiet astonishment with the evolution of a flower from first bloom to total glory to dry husk; the dance of death that a once brilliant, vibrant leaf performs as it falls randomly from a tree; or the dedicated care of a mother bird for her progeny from nest building, to sitting on her eggs, to feeding her new born. In one way or another, this enhanced mindfulness brings us down to earth as well as sending us off to the stars.
It is liberating to watch a bird or a spider go about their business, without having to freight their music, dance, and stunning beauty with concepts. To be in the natural world where life is simply life, selfless: no ego, no “I.”
If we are still, we witness relationships and interactions between nature’s beings. We observe acts of care and love, as well as deeds of killing and death whose matter-of-fact ferocity our unclouded, non-judgmental vision now recognizes as the instinct of aliveness.
A quiet moment arrives. We understand we don’t have to dominate or struggle to be someone we’re not. We just have to be one with the natural being we are.