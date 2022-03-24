Being unreal about life is the consequence of refusing to accept and act upon life for what it actually is, as opposed to embracing what we imagine it to otherwise be. It has been the defining feature of civilized humankind since at least the beginning of our efforts to rise above ourselves and the rest of nature, to be someone we’re not, embarking on our millennia-long efforts to dominate and control, rather than simply live life as the modest member we are.
In the process, we have increasingly lost contact with Mother and, inevitably, ourselves. We’ve basked, instead, in our illusion of “I” singularity, independent from and superior to the rest of life, deluding ourselves that we’re not subject to the laws of impermanence and interdependence that govern the rest of the universe.
Though not unique to us, this hubris is certainly distinctive of Americans. Our claim of moral exceptionality — to being God’s chosen people — has whitewashed an unreal history replete with denial about the power arrangements, and their attendant violence, subjugation, and injustice, that have defined our relationships with those sentient beings we have denigrated as “other.” That is why we are where we are today, in the heart of the long emergency.
Nowhere is this characteristic more evident than in the recent report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). While not new to those of us who have been paying attention, this document makes incontrovertibly clear that our failure to be real about fossil fuels, and the pollution that results from their burning, has brought us to point of likely societal collapse and possible extinction of human life.
(Scientists were shocked this past weekend when polar temperatures soared 50 to 90 degrees above normal, the latest signs of the accelerating planetary climate emergency.)
In no uncertain language, the IPCC states that “the dangers of climate change are mounting so rapidly that they could soon overwhelm the ability of both nature and humanity to adapt. (A)dverse impacts are much more widespread and much more negative than expected.” The report’s summary concludes: “Any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”
And yet, despite the fact that people increasingly acknowledge that climate change is happening, this is not translating into a proportionate response. Much as we did earlier around the actual existence of climate change and whether human agency was responsible, denial continues to dominate our response to this pending existential catastrophe. “There has been an assumption,” said Hans-Otto Portner who helped coordinate the IPCC report, “that if we cannot control climate change, we’ll just let it go and adapt to it.” Given the expected risks as the planet keeps warming, however, he warned that “this is certainly a very illusionary approach.”
What the IPCC report states clearly is that what is required is transformational change, rethinking how we grow food , build homes, produce energy and protect nature. Ways of life that sustained generations are coming to an abrupt and chaotic end, causing great suffering. It’s no longer a question of putting solar panels on everyone’s roof; rather it’s one of how we organize our societies, something, we’re not even talking about at present.
To avoid the most catastrophic consequences, global warming must not move past 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with preindustrial levels. That’s the threshold beyond which scientists say all bets are off.
But achieving that goal requires nations to all but eliminate their fossil-fuel emissions by 2050, a mark that most are far from reaching. Rather, experts have estimated that on the basis of current emissions, the world is on a pace to warm between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius this century.
Can we wake up in time to avoid this fate?
As the COVID crisis has begun to temporarily abate, and masks have been removed, there has been much talk about “returning to normal.” While completely understandable for a people who have been under siege for two years, it is also disturbing to think that many of us entertain the fantasy that there is even a “normal” to return to, or if there was ignoring the fact that it is the same normal that brought about the crisis we face today, much less acknowledging and acting on the radically new normal that is, in fact, inexorably emerging.
This is how at least some of us fall prey to the fascist siren, “Make America Great Again,” an enticement that is particularly seductive when life has turned upside down and we are especially vulnerable to walking in lockstep with the Answer Man, easily placated with his simplistic bromides and outright lies, serving as they do our need to deny.
Transformation, while no guarantee at this point against collapse and extinction, is only possible when we live the truth of the present moment, and not some fantasy. By way of suggesting the depth of our challenge in this regard, we offer the role model of the heroic Ukrainians defending their freedom against Russian fascism, not by driving 18-wheelers around Kyiv protesting President Zelensky’s curfew mandate in the name of “freedom,” while further contributing to the climate crisis by burning 5 miles per gallon of diesel fuel, but by being real about who the enemy is, and directing their energies, accordingly.
Can we be this real?