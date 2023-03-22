The Republican Party’s radical wing is attempting to suppress Woke culture as part of their larger campaign to destroy democracy in our country. Using “woke” in pejorative terms to undermine Black and liberal ideals, the effort is particularly aimed at people of color.
Woke was originally a “watchword in parts of the black community for those who were self-aware, questioning the dominant paradigm and striving for something better,” according to Merriam-Webster. It became identified with the Black Lives Matter movement after the police murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
“What we’re seeing” said Candis Watts Smith, an associate professor of political science at Duke University, “is a kind of standard practice of conservatives and conservative reactions to Black political movements — to weaponize the words and concepts they’ve used to undermine efforts of social movements”
Playing to the Great Replacement fears and homophobic anxiety of many whites, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has exploited political opportunity by striking an adversarial position with regard to the Woke culture of diversity, inclusion and equality. He introduced his signing of the Stop Woke Act (or "Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act") with the declaration, “Florida is the place where Woke goes to die.”
The Act prohibits educational institutions and businesses from teaching students and employees anything that would cause one to “feel guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress due to their race, color, sex or national origin.” By unintentionally admitting that knowledge could awaken especially white people to truths the radical right would like to remain suppressed, the Act directs Florida school districts to cover up or remove books in classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity.
Along with forbidding Florida public school teachers from holding classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender in his “Don’t Say Gay” Parental Rights in Education bill, DeSantis recently blocked the College Board’s draft curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American studies. Misrepresenting Woke as left indoctrination of young people, the knowledge-repressive nature of these acts is clear in the fact that while barring the teaching that one race is superior to another, they also ban the teaching of structural racism that demonstrates racial discrimination is not a matter of some “bad apples,” but is embedded in the country’s institutions.
Much of what is happening in Florida is occurring throughout the land. The British daily, The Guardian, reports that UCLA Law School’s CRT (Critical Race Theory) Forward Tracking Project has identified 567 anti-critical race theory efforts introduced at the local, state, and federal levels. And the World Population Review notes there are currently seven states that have banned CRT, while another 16 states — all with Republican governors — are in the process of prohibiting it.
According to an April 2022 report from PEN America, a 100-year-old group promoting freedom of expression and human rights, between July 2021 and June 2022, 5,049 public schools in 138 school districts in 32 states engaged in book banning. Most of the banned titles address race, gender, sexuality or portray the U.S. in ways the right finds objectionable. From the start of the new year through February 13, Republican state lawmakers proposed 72 educational censorship bills.
These efforts are already producing the Orwellian consequence of self-censorship. The University of Central Florida (UCF), for example, the state’s largest university, removed anti-racist statements from departmental websites, while a number of professors cancelled courses on race out of fear of breaching the “Stop-Woke” law.
In a national study of 8,000 teachers published by the Rand Corporation on Jan. 25, nearly 1 in 4 said they have altered their curricula -- regardless of whether or not they live in states that have classroom censorship laws -- intimidated by “fear and paranoia” around simply covering the content laid out within state standards. Even the College Board caved to DeSantis’ objections for its new Advanced Placement course in African American studies.
What is perhaps most disturbing is that the efforts to suppress Woke are not simply limited to right wing Republican politicians. The latter are able to exploit it for their own power-enhancing purposes because of significant populist sentiment behind the anti-Woke campaign. This was demonstrated in the successful 2021 gubernatorial election of Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia, whose campaign emphasized anti-Woke sentiment through its call for “parental rights in education.”
It is also visible in the national surge of right-wing endeavors to censor and ban books — many of them related to the struggles of marginalized peoples — in schools and municipal libraries. This effort includes bullying, threatening, and other acts of domestic terrorism directed at librarians that has resulted in several resigning from their positions.
The ability of a populace to be honest with itself and each other is a basic requirement of a credible, functioning democracy. This requires knowledge and an open mind to truth, the absence of which is the populist breeding ground for authoritarians like Gov. DeSantis.
As National Education Association president Becky Pringle argues, the DeSantis' attack on a new high school Advanced Placement African-American studies course is part of the far-right's broader anti-democratic assault on public education and other institutions aimed at improving the common good. "His ultimate goal? The destruction of public education, the very foundation of our democracy.”
The best antidote for this anti-democracy campaign is to stand up for Woke. Be Woke — present and real — in our everyday lives: knowledgeable, informed citizens who live the values of a democratic citizenry.