There is a serious disconnect between the dire assessments that the U.N.’s authoritative 195-member nation Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) provide us in their reports about the state of the climate, and the slight ray of hope it then offers that there is still time if we promptly get our act together when, clearly, their own doomy appraisal of our situation belies such optimism.
This was on display again with the IPCC’s most recent report this past March. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres stated that despite the fact that the promises to slash emissions exist mostly on paper, and particularly the pledge that nations made in the 2015 Paris Accord to not go beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius which scientists believe would be catastrophic, the worst scenario is still avoidable if we “make an immediate and drastic shift away from fossil fuels” and “move into warp-speed climate action now.” Only if we “take a quantum leap in climate action” can we avoid the Earth crossing the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (we’re presently at 1.1 degrees C) in the first half of the 2030s.
The fact is we have no reasonable reason to believe that governments and the petroleum industry, or us, the everyday Janes and Joes, are going to act with “warp-speed” or take a “quantum leap” to “make an immediate and drastic shift away from fossil fuels.” Besides, it’s already too late. Consider, for example:
• that global energy-related carbon emissions broke a record high again last year;
• that at last year’s industry-dominated U.N. climate talks, language calling for an end to fossil fuels was struck from the final agreement after pressure from several oil-producing nations;
• that the International Monetary Fund estimated the world’s 60 largest banks have dumped nearly $6 trillion into fossil fuels since the Paris Accord;
• that our own “climate President” not only gave the green light to the Willow Project to drill on the North Slope of Alaska that could release nearly 280 million metric tons of carbon emissions into the atmosphere, but also leased 1.6 million acres of waters in the Gulf of Mexico to oil companies, a fraction of some 73.3 million acres of federal waters his Interior Department opened up for bidding despite his campaign promise of “no more drilling on federal lands. Period. Period. Period. Period.”
Or consider the thousands of climate refugees crossing the Mediterranean from east Africa or streaming north from Central America to escape the climate-created famine; or the 100 or 1,000 year horrific storms that have become every-year normal throughout the world (think Pakistan, the Philippines, and many parts of the USA); or the killer heat waves that have afflicted Europe, the Middle East, and our Northwest; or the widespread drought conditions including our own Western states; or the 1 million species of non-human life threatened with extinction.
But most of all, consider how we as a people are not responding, sanely and responsibly, to the accelerating climate collapse that is engulfing the world: we are not connecting the dots that have been gathering for years, now, and are barely suggested in the foregoing outline of our present situation. Nowhere is this more so, perhaps, than for those of us who are privileged to be living within this bubble known as “Vermont,” which has thus far been largely spared from the ravages of a collapsing climate that has afflicted so much of the rest of humanity, and are therefore able to entertain illusions that we can continue with life as usual.
As it is true of Americans, in general, most Vermonters take for granted a sense of privileged exceptionalism and entitled material abundance which has shielded us from being real about the climate catastrophe. Aided and abetted by our fantasies of perpetual economic growth and the superficial coverage of the media, we pacify our understandable existential fears with the false hope that collapse is still avoidable if we “move into warp-speed climate action now” (which of course we’re not remotely close to doing). That is why so many of us are not thinking in terms of increasingly being prepared for, resilient in, and most especially adaptative to the new world we have already entered. Instead, we allow ourselves to entertain illusions that with a solar array here, some mitigation activism there, we can fix the climate problem so we can continue with an existence much as we’ve been blessed to be living today.
The only cure for this fatal deception is to speak and act in concert on the truth of our situation: that we’re beyond the time of simply mitigating — fixing — our circumstances and returning to a Make America Great Again-like paradise lost. It’s also no longer sufficient to rail and rage against the political and corporate interests who are failing to keep us safe because that would be at the expense of their bottom lines. We must step forward, instead, and do this for ourselves, together transforming to adaptive, resilient, prepared communities as best we can.
In order to engage in this kind of life-changing activity, however, we need to first do what we should have been doing yesterday, acknowledging and acting on the truth of our situation: beyond fixing, we need to transformatively adapt, instead, to what is. This is our bottom line.
Only then, when we commit ourselves to what Vaclac Havel, called, “living in truth,” do we have any chance to make the fundamental changes in our way of life that we must now commit to; only then, when we get real about our lives, does so much more open up and become possible.