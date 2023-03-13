There have been several editorials and letters published in this newspaper that have implied or outright stated that our local school boards — the Windham Southeast School District and the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union — have been operating in a secretive way as if in some conspiracy. If there was any confusion around this, both boards have a block of time for public comment and/or questions. The idea that the public has the right to know about the content of executive sessions is erroneous. Calls for transparency about them also fall into the same category. These same ideas have certainly been present on social media and in gossip. To the best of my knowledge, this is simply not true. There might have been an error in the exact statute subsection of an executive session that the WSESD has had.
It is quite understandable that there has been some consternation about the number of executive sessions that the boards have had, particularly following all the stress that COVID has had, not only on the schools but in people’s personal lives, and the abuse investigation. If I was a member of the public with little understanding of how school boards are required to operate, I might be wondering as well. The WSESD has had an enormous load on its plate since March of 2020 — more so than any in the five-plus decades of my adult residence in Putney. In addition, it is in the beginning years of a newly merged district with nine schools and early education services to oversee. Personally, I have spent an average of 25 to 30 hours a week on this work. Our WSESD board has members with a variety of skills and knowledge to contribute to our work; everyone contributes as much as they can. The WSESU board has had its challenges, as well, with the turnover in superintendents and the decisions and challenges surrounding this position (what the administrators need is very different than what the board needs). When executive sessions must be called are prescribed by Vermont statute; they are not optional. The information must be held in confidentiality; not doing so opens the school boards up to lawsuits.
The following are the Vermont statutes that the school boards have used the most for executive sessions. As far as I know, there is only one executive session that might not have been warned correctly for the subsection of the statute.
1) after making a specific finding that premature general public knowledge would clearly place the public body or a person involved at a substantial disadvantage;
1A) contracts;
1E) pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, to which the public body is or may be a party;
1F) confidential attorney-client communications made for the purpose of providing professional legal services to the body;
3) the appointment of employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee, provided that the public body shall make a final decisions to hire or appoint a public officer or employee in an open meeting and shall explain the reasons for its final decision during an open meeting;
4) a disciplinary or dismissal action against a public officer or employee; but nothing in this subsection shall be construed to impair the right of such officer or employee to a public hearing if formal charges are brought.
I believe that the public and media should recognize how challenging the work is and how much work board members contribute. I joined the WSESD board in March of 2020 right when the schools and Vermont were shut down for the pandemic; we were still in our first year of being a merged district. Things that newly reformed boards would ordinarily do were also subject to this major upheaval. In August of 2020, our knowledgeable chair asked for a motion and vote for the WSESD to declare an emergency, which we did. This was critically important for our staff as it opened up avenues for them to take leaves of absence or to teach remotely under the union contracts. We did our best to support our staff, teachers and administrators, while not asking even more of them for board purposes; all of them did an outstanding job, and went above and beyond for our students. Nevertheless, the WSESD board made major commitments to social justice and climate/environmental concerns.
While the board managed the pandemic and newly formed district, the board has also had to manage the sexual abuse scandal. This is definitely something that school boards in Vermont rarely contend with; we were horrified and pledged to investigate this as best as we could, as well as to stand with survivors. Our board had to figure out how to proceed in a way that honored survivors and allowed anonymity for those who wanted/want this. This took time to evolve into what we have in place now. I am grateful to those who exposed this, the emails that I have received with suggestions, those who have spoken up and those that have come forward to the investigator. We are determined to not cover this up and have been as open as we can about this investigation. Much of this work is guided by the attorneys involved; with their advice and to address concerns for survivors, the board has walled itself off from the investigation itself.
With respect to the investigation, we have and continue to work on policy changes that make sweeping abuse under the proverbial rug less possible. Other policies have been strengthened, as well, with this in mind. Our schools have strengthened professional development for staff and administrators, as well as appropriately educating our students. All of this work is still in progress.
Our newly merged district has not had a “normal” year yet. Board members have spent an extraordinary amount of time doing the work of the board under challenging circumstances. Instead of using vitriol and innuendo, energy would be better spent on understanding what legalities constrain the school boards. Statutes are cited each time the board needs to follow the law and go into executive session; those statutes are also in our board minutes. The statutes are easy to find online; do your homework. It is already challenging to find qualified individuals to serve because the job is complex and time consuming. Adding baseless accusations about abusing Open Meeting Law without understanding a board’s legal requirements around confidential information makes it even harder to serve. It is past time to get back to being civil.