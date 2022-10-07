Recently the Springfield community was rocked by the arrest of a person accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials (digital sexual images/video of children). While this is shocking, this region of Vermont has strengths that will be important to community recovery. Parents, caregivers, professionals who work with children, and other concerned adults can learn protective factors and preventative strategies to keep children safe from this kind of trauma.
Prevent Child Abuse Vermont has partnered with The Fanny Holt Ames and Edna Louise Holt Fund to bring free, virtual, live prevention training to the Springfield area. One particularly relevant training: “TECHNICOOL: Keeping Kids Safe on the Internet” covers the kinds of risks to children on the internet. Attendees can learn about how to protect children from online groomers who may meet children through social media accounts, gaming apps, or smartphone communication apps. Another risk that participants will learn to protect against is when someone the child knows in person escalates a grooming process using digital communications. Attendees may not realize that children accidentally click on online pornography at a fairly high rate, and adults need to know how to support children who have had this exposure. Lastly, teen sexting is fairly common, even in Vermont, so attendees will learn about how youth process this kind of decision to be able to open up conversations about healthy relationship behaviors digitally.
Other adult training topics available for free in the Springfield area are: “Everything Everyone Needs to Know to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse,” which covers how to promote children’s social and emotional development to teach them about healthy boundaries in relationships as well as how to spot grooming behaviors and intervene. Another really useful topic is “Overcoming Barriers to Protecting Children from Sexual Abuse,” where attendees learn about healthy boundaries with children and how to create healthy social expectations for other adults who spend time with children. When adults see news items about children who have experienced this kind of trauma, there can be a sense of helplessness, but attendance at any one of these training will strengthen the community and provide a path to preventing this type of abuse from happening in the first place.
This training for adults can be arranged for clubs, organizations, and schools. Those in these particular towns: Andover, Athens, Brookline, Chester, Grafton, Jamaica, Londonderry, Rockingham, Springfield, Townshend, Westminster, Weston, and Windham can receive the training free of charge.
Those interested in scheduling one of these trainings should reach out to Marcie mhambrick@pcavt.org.