Editor’s note: The following is one in a series of columns on energy issues facing Vermont, provided by local energy committees.
When we purchased our home in Shaftsbury, it began as a second home with the intention that we would move here permanently. As we experienced the seasons, we readily identified things that needed to be addressed for full-time residence.
First on the list was replacement of the boiler. We went with a compact boiler that was very efficient and incorporated three heating zones into the home. This allowed for demand on the boiler to vary by setting the thermostats according to what portion of the home was in use. The boiler, along with other efficiency improvements, have stabilized the oil usage so that our oil purchases have only fluctuated by the cost of fuel oil, which has been significant over the past six years.
The next area which quickly surfaced after our first full year of ownership was the poor insulation in a section of the home, and large heat loss in the winter and extreme heat buildup in the summer in the family room area. This led to a remodeling project to address insulation improvements and reconfiguring an extensive glassed-in portion of the family room on the south wall and roof. New windows with high energy-efficiency ratings coupled with insulation improvements have made the family room extremely comfortable on a year-round basis. A wood stove augments the comfort level of the family room during the coldest of winter days.
The next major energy savings project was the installation of a roof-mounted solar array. Significant involvement with our church in the evaluation and purchase of a solar array provided the impetus to consider installation of a solar array on our home. Despite living in a wooded area, sufficient access on our southern roof provided for a very suitable solar power offering. There are 21 panels with a total rating of 5985 watts DC. The installation was a roof mount oriented at 182 degrees with a 25 degree tilt. Start-up of the system was on Oct. 29, 2015.
The solar array total installed cost was $18,400, plus approximately $150 for the one-time Green Mountain Power meter installation. A federal tax credit incentive of 30 percent, or $5,520, was provided. This reduced the net investment after tax credits to $12,880. Annual savings average about $822, or a reduction in electric power cost of 66 percent. The original anticipated payback period and rate of return was 10.8 years and 9.3 percent, respectively, based on solar production of 5,985 kWh at 20 cents per kWh or $1,197 annually. Due to morning and late afternoon shading from our trees, the actual payback period and rate of return through the first four years is approximately 14.6 years and 6.8 percent, respectively.
Other improvements and changes have been made, but the savings are difficult to quantify. All the windows were replaced in the home, which eliminated many costly draft leaks. Use of a wood stove in the family room provides for an enjoyable alternative to the baseboard heat. A fireplace in the living room was converted to a propane insert, which also is an attractive alternative, especially in the shoulder seasons for furnace heating. While any savings were not planned for these alternative heat sources, they do provide flexible heating alternatives in the event of power outages.
Another project was just added to the list of energy savings in our home. As I began writing this, the old, original-to-the-home water heater decided to fail. It is a large (80-gallon), stone-lined, very heavy water heater. Having recently learned of heat pump hot water heaters, this was the direction selected for the replacement. It is a 50-gallon heater with a projected electric cost of about $115 annually. This will compare to about $315 (a 65 percent reduction) annually for the original water heater. The unit selected is Energy Star qualified, with a rebate of $200 from GMP and $600 from Efficiency Vermont.
From an overall perspective, we are pleased with the outcomes of the energy efficiency improvements. The fuel oil usage has stabilized, so focus now is on monitoring the fuel oil cost and taking advantage of any oil purchase options available. The solar power array has significantly improved the cost position for electric power for our home. With paybacks in the range of 10 to 15 years and rates of return in the 6 to 10 percent range, we are pleased with this investment, especially since equivalent returns for fixed-income investments are not available in the current or foreseeable future economic environment.