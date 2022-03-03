While the early bird does get the worm, it’s also true that, often, the second mouse gets the cheese. So, being first isn’t always optimum, and taking one’s time can have its own benefits.
We like to think that way in the legislature as our constitution provides for a long, deliberate process before an idea becomes law. That can be frustrating for some, especially in our “instant-gratification” culture, but I liken it to the slow food movement. Good things take time, and taste better.
With the legislature at the halfway mark of the 18-week session, our process has produced some news worth sharing. There’s the basic nuts and bolts stuff we work on that helps keep things running. Like keeping our roads and bridges passable, or making sure the Dummerston DMV stays open so we have a local office. And then there’s the other basics, such as health care, education, agriculture , housing and commerce, etc.
While the lens of COVID is hard to ignore, in whatever bill we’re looking at, there’s the hope that we’re gaining on COVID. We can then look ahead with Climate and racial-social justice also on our priority list.
On a larger scale, we have also set our future course for the state, by passing proposals to amend our state constitution. Proposal 2 clarifies our constitution’s language on slavery and helps provide for a more welcoming environ to Vermonters of color descended from Africans forcibly enslaved. Along with that, Proposal 5 clarifies support for reproductive freedom. We want to show the country that little old Vermont can lead on ensuring access to reproductive health care options, so others can follow our path, rather than states like Texas, Florida or Mississippi.
That said, some will be frustrated that their choice bill hasn’t moved, and there’s little comfort found in the realities that a part-time legislature can’t get to everything we might want to in an 18-week session. Or, there’s little consolation in the advice of Calvin Coolidge in his famous “Press on …” quote. Patience and perseverance can be valuable and often pay off, as for that second mouse who gets the cheese.
Ron Squires was an example of leadership and patience, even if he didn’t live to enjoy the fruits of the law he got passed. When I meet with students, I share his lesson on leadership on justice, from when he was a state representative from Guilford, and got the laws on discrimination to include LGBTQ Vermonters in 1992.
Several years later, in 2000, Vermont passed civil unions and then, in 2009, full marriage equality. That arc of justice took many years but among those who persevered was a lawyer named Beth Robinson. She argued the case for civil unions before the Vermont Supreme Court, and won. Later, she was appointed to that same Vermont Supreme Court by Gov. Shumlin and has subsequently been appointed by President Biden to the federal bench.
The struggle for justice is one of the oldest stories humans tell — and will be. It’s one of the reminders I take from the Jewish ritual of the Passover Seder, as the stories of seeking justice from the Haggadah are interspersed throughout the meal. And every year we are reminded of the need to stay the course and keep working for justice, and have faith, just like believing on the coldest of winter days that spring is really coming.
These mornings it’s noticeable that the light is arriving a little earlier, and staying a little later in the afternoons. More light is a good thing in my book, as I start to put my garden seeds in starter mix, during that more generous afternoon light. The hope of spring is hard to ignore — as is the hope for justice. And, I’ll vote for more light and more justice any day.
We’ll continue that work for justice in the second half of the session, hoping that COVID allows us to get back to some sense of normalcy for the economy. The “normal” being the connections with family and friends that create the quality of life that makes Vermont the best place I know, to live, work and raise a family. Stay tuned for how it all turns out in May, and please remember, at any time, if you have a question or suggestion — we’re listening.