As soon as the 2023 legislative session began, lawmakers started hearing from town clerks, select boards, school board members, town and school committee members and other citizens to pass H.42 - and do it ASAP.
Please note the key words in the title of the bill are, “a temporary alternative.” These are temporary alternatives to how we recognize health and safety needs predicated by the fact that COVID is receding, but not gone.
Passing H.42 was an exercise in textbook democracy. An overwhelming sentiment of the public asked for a law to be passed allowing towns to make their own choices about meetings. The Legislature and Governor expedited their requests for continued flexibility - and did it in time to meet their deadlines in preparing for Town Meetings.
The roots of this bill go back to the onset of COVID when public meeting policy was adjusted to especially protect the health and safety of the public. Most notably those serving the public. Our town clerks, election volunteers, and board members wanted to continue serving the public and minimize their risk of catching COVID.
Only a small minority of hard core COVID deniers spoke against these actions, including masking. They claimed it was unnecessary and anti-democratic.
Nothing in this bill mandates canceling in-person Town Meeting, or any other meeting. Rather it allows choice by town select boards to select how they want to proceed. Most are choosing in-person Town Meetings this year. (My understanding is that Dummerston is the only local town that has chosen not to hold an in-person Town Meeting.)
As we evaluate the changes in laws made since COVID, across the state we see participation in town, city and state government increased. Select boards, school boards, special committees have utilized hybrid options and more participation has ensued.
Online testimony to the Legislature is used more, especially by people who live far from the Statehouse.
Online viewing of legislative floor action is up, as is viewing of committee action. (All of these are available online with links at the legislative website: www.leg.state.Vt.us.)
Proceeding cautiously with these temporary measures is warranted. As the legislative session continues and the 25 House and Senate Committees address their lists of priorities, this issue will be revisited. However you feel about the laws, please let your legislators know, so that input is added to the mix. This bill will “sugar off,” depending on that input, to make democracy more accessible to the most number of people.
Any attempts to paint this as anything less is just one more attempt from the fringe to cast aspersions on our elections and democracy itself.
We have seen similar from those who refuse to admit the damage to democracy from the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol - along with the ensuing misinformation, such as they were just citizens enjoying a visit to the nations capital.
Thankfully, those perspectives were rejected by voters across our county, state and country. Election denial, climate denial, denial of reproductive rights, etc., didn’t fool voters in the last election. Seeing H.42 through that lens isn’t going to fool Vermonters now either.
H.42 opens the doors to the process of government at every level, including the crafting of those “ temporary alternatives.” What’s more it gives decision making on how to do it to the local level.
A win-win for democracy.