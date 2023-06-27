Can't make money without spending some is the age-old investment reminder. And, every farmer knows, your crop yield usually depends on what you put into the ground to start.
That's how Vermont Democrats created our budget this year - investing in Vermonters with an eye for the long term. The long-term investments we make in Vermonters are based on our faith in Vermonters in helping build a better today and a brighter tomorrow. We know there are things we need to do today to secure that future.
Investing in housing, workforce, child care, climate action and the environment are all needed to stop Vermont from stagnating. We need to make these investments and an ongoing commitment to racial and social justice to make Vermont attractive to young people who are here and those we hope to attract.
While the Governor sort of agreed that these are wise investments, where we differ is that Democrats are making long-term investments. The Governor was only willing to use one-time surplus funds. Democrats see our challenges with workforce, housing, child care, climate, etc., won't be solved with one-time funding.
With child care and early education, is there anything more worthwhile to invest in than our children, young families and early educators (mostly women)? Those who help build the architecture for our children's brain development that will last a lifetime deserve a livable wage and not to have to continue subsidizing their own jobs with low wages.
Workforce and housing are hinged right now, with businesses struggling to find capable workers. When they do, finding reasonable housing relatively close by is almost impossible. No one-time infusion of funding is going to solve this problem that has been years in the making.
This budget for FY 2024 (VHCB) includes $74+ million in workforce development initiatives, including student loan forgiveness for teachers, health care professionals and other essential job fields; certifications and training in the trades and critical occupations; investments in adult education and literacy; and climate workforce supports such as a coaching program for climate business entrepreneurs and grants for small- and mid-sized agricultural producers.
Housing investments cover constructing, acquiring and rehabbing affordable housing units through the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board and their regional Housing Trust partners; bringing rental units online through the Vermont Housing Improvement Program; supporting recovery housing; providing emergency rental assistance to tenants and landlords through the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program; supporting first-generation and missing-middle homebuyers; and providing non-congregate housing and services to homeless Vermonters.
And, the extremes of climate chaos are becoming more prevalent, just as climate scientists have been predicting since late last century. The good news is there's economic opportunity and good-paying jobs in transforming our energy landscape to a cleaner, greener mix. And disconnecting ourselves from the chaos in the fossil fuel landscape from people like Putin and the OPEC cartel. We can make that change, and Vermont must do its part. We can't be the weak link in the chain of action because some say we're too small to make a difference. Climate change is here, it's real, and it's time to act.
When our children and grandchildren ask what we did to address the existential threat to their generations, I want to be able to answer, "We did everything we could."
Likewise, when we look at the challenges we face post-COVID.
Even with inflation slowing to 4 percent and unemployment still at historic lows, we see economic challenges ahead. Those challenges are also opportunities we can address with these long-term investments. That's the path Vermont Democrats have taken. To help build a better today and brighter tomorrow in Vermont that works for all.