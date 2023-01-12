In contrast to the debacle in the U.S. House, the Vermont House of Representatives elected a Speaker in 12 minutes, heard our committee assignments and got to work.
With that, we're off. The 2023 legislative session has begun, and we've hit the ground running, as the saying goes.
From my perspective, the main reason why the Vermont House is more effective and efficient than the U.S. House is the women of the House in Vermont, where all our leaders are women.
With Jill Krowinski as Speaker, Emily Long (of Newfane) as Majority Leader and Patty McCoy as Minority Leader, they're working together to get the session started smoothly. As I've seen them work, my first takeaway is they use power in a way known as "Power-with" rather than "Power-over."
And, so without the preening and showboating of the U.S. House, Vermont House members are already having bills drafted, public input coming in, and one of our big priorities, paid family and medical leave, ready soon to start on the path to passage (with the hope that this bill doesn't add to this Governor's record of most vetoes by any Vermont governor).
You can expect our Vermont House action to look very different than the contentiousness and probable gridlock you'll see in D.C.
Again, I'll attribute this to a large number of women in the Vermont Legislature.
We have one of the largest contingents of women in any state legislature at 46 percent women.
Were it only true that D.C. had less of a testosterone factor that wouldn't weigh so heavily in the time spent preening in the U.S. House and more time legislating? (While The U.S. Congress has its highest percentage of women ever, the number is only 28 percent)
Locally, Windham County's delegation, with 10 women out of 14 members, adds to that high percentage of women in the Vermont House. We have a strong team here working together to bring your voice to Montpelier. Our committee assignments also have us well spread across the 24 standing committees of the House and Senate. In the House:
- Appropriations - Tristan Toleno of Brattleboro
- Ways and Means (tax policy) - Emily Kornheiser - (chair) of Brattleboro
- Transportation - Sarah Coffey (chair) of Guilford and Molly Burke of Brattleboro
- Environment and Energy - Laura Sibilia (vice chair) of Dover
- Government Operations - Mike Mrowicki of Putney
- Human Services - Kelly Pajala of Londonderry
- Corrections and Institutions - Michelle Bos-lun of Westminster and Tristan Roberts of Halifax
- Health Care - Leslie Goldman of Rockingham
- Commerce - Heather Chase of Chester
- Emily Long of Newfane, Majority Leader & House Rules
In the Senate:
Wendy Harrison of Brattleboro has been assigned to Institutions (vice chair) and Economic Development, Housing, & Military Affairs; and Nader Hashim of Dummerston, Judiciary (vice chair) and Education. With only 30 members, senators have two committees. With 150 House members, members have one committee assignment.
We hope to get a lot accomplished this session, but I'll close today with something we won't be doing - banning books.
Recently, I visited the Putney Central School eighth grade, along with Rep. Coffey, as a first step to the class visiting the Statehouse.
There was a lively discussion on various topics, and I especially appreciated the question, "Do you plan to ban books in Vermont the way other states are?"
Short answer, No. "We don't do that here," I assured them.
The answers to our problems today are not going to be found in banning books or trying to foist on our children a white-washed version of U.S. history. And, if anyone is thinking we can keep our kids from finding the facts for themselves, they're only fooling themselves.
Our role as teachers, parents and legislators is to give our kids the opportunity and tools to learn to discern - and to know we're listening.
As I'll also share with all constituents, we're listening. We might not always agree, but we're always listening. And ready to hear from you.
You can easily get in touch or follow committee or floor action (on YouTube) in the Legislature. Our contact info and schedules are on the website: www.leg.state.vt.us.
And, now, back to work.