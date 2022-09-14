With Labor Day as the traditional start of campaign season, here we go.
Starting with the good news, it sure looks like Becca Balint has a strong chance to be the first woman Vermonters will send to Congress. It’s about time and I’m sure Becca will do us proud. I’m also sure she has no misapprehensions about what she’s up against — starting with knowing the threat to Democracy from Trump-ublicans.
A Politico poll showed 70 percent of Republicans believe Trump’s Big Lie that the election of Joe Biden was not “free and fair.” And, a Washington Post-U of Maryland poll showed that 34 percent now feel violence can be justified against the government.
Then, there’s the US Supreme Court decisions this year that take us backward into the ‘50s — the 1750s.
Thank goodness we’re in Vermont and ready to put Reproductive Freedom in the Vermont Constitution this November, with an affirmative vote.
It’s not a vote to take for granted though, as the PAC “Vermonters for Good Government,” has raised more than $200K to date, and they’re using it to spread such falsehoods as the Amendment eliminates parental rights concerning children’s sexual / gender related choices. They also want us to believe A22 would remove “conscience protection” that allows medical providers not to participate in procedures they oppose. And, most egregiously, they contend that A22 allows for abortion up to birth.
Not true. Not true. Not true.
(If you want the facts about Article 22, Dr. George Till — a veteran Ob-Gyn who has also served in the Vermont House, has written a comprehensive rebuttal to this misinformation. It can be found in various media and at my website; www.windham4.online.)
Article 22 does not change any current law. It takes the current statute on Reproductive Liberty and puts it in the Constitution to make it harder to change in the future.
It is also worth noting that right here in Vermont there are opponents of Reproductive Rights in Windham County including the Windham 4 House race I’m in. They not only support the Dobbs decision, but are also helping spread the above mentioned misinformation.
On other issues, like climate and gun violence, the recent SCOTUS decisions are incomprehensible given how climate change and gun violence continue making headlines for the wrong reasons. Thankfully, Vermont legislators will continue to work for laws to brighten the darkness from those decisions.
With gun violence lately, from drug-related crimes, as well as suicide and domestic violence, the clamor for common sense gun laws keeps growing. And, we’re listening. Background checks and red flags laws are helpful progress, but we need to tighten them, to keep guns out of the wrong hands. The other bit of a scourge on the landscape that defies common sense is why people not in the military, want military weapons designed for only one reason, killing lots of people in a short amount of time? It’s time we looked at treating these weapons of war, with the same “well regulated” laws, we do with other potentially dangerous machines, like motor vehicles. Register and insure them, and require similar training and licensing.
Lastly, as we are living and seeing the effects of climate change, the Vermont Legislature has been working to do our part. We passed the Climate Solutions Act (overriding Gov. Scott’s veto) and this year passed a good first action in that regard, the Clean Heat Standards bill. Unfortunately, it received yet another Scott veto and we missed an override by one vote. That bill could have lessened heating costs for many Vermonters going into this winter, which may see record high prices for carbon — fuels.
Regrettably, the Governor also vetoed more bills critical to the energy transition and increasing resilience in our environment:
• Community Resilience and Biodiversity Act (H.606) would have addressed the catastrophic loss of biodiversity and connected habitat and the alarming rise in species extinction.
• Act 250 updates (S.234) would have updated governance of our signature land-use law and incentivized denser development, reducing sprawl and its consequences.
It’s clear that our choices in this election are to either vote for the “Party of No,” or vote Yes, for a brighter future.
Yes, on Democracy, women’s health care, common sense gun safety laws, climate action.
And, Yes, on using the lens of justice to measure progress, so our progress is progress, with justice.
As I get ready to vote this year, I am keeping in mind my wife, three daughters and 3-year-old granddaughter. With all those considerations, whether it’s the town, state or national level, the way forward on voting this year is clear.
I will vote Yes!
My hope for you is similar clarity, to please vote Yes, and vote Blue, for a better today and brighter tomorrow.