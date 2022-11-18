With the elections just behind us, I'd like to thank the Windham-4 voters of Putney and Dummerston for their votes to send me back to the Statehouse to work for them. My promise to all constituents, first, last and always, is to work hard.
Looking statewide - and further - it's interesting to see the media postmortems beginning. They remind me of an old, one-panel newspaper cartoon with a feeding circle of vultures next to a sandwich sign that says, "Yes, We're Open."
Before the results were even in, though, it's been hard not to notice Republicans nationwide and the non-Scott Republicans of Vermont trying to question the integrity of our town clerks, election volunteers and Secretary of State offices. Taking their cues from the Trump Spin Machine, they're trying to sow seeds that suggest the only way Republicans can lose an election is by malfeasance. As if.
I'm actually OK if R's want to ignore why increasingly, Vermont voters aren't so much voting Democratic as voting against what Republicans have become. If they were really serious about gaining seats in the Legislature, they'd take a page from the only successful statewide Republican in Vermont right now, Phil Scott. His playbook is obviously not pushing the extremist perspective on elections, repro rights and race that so many Republicans pushed this year.
Though it may ruffle a few feathers from some of my fellow Democrats as well as GOP-ers, here's the political dynamic as I see it.
The arc of Vermont elections over the recent past few decades has Vermonters electing Democrat majorities to the Legislature (excepting the post Civil Unions blip in the House for two terms). Even so, I don't believe those voters identify as Democrats in those numbers. Vermonters tend to be more open-minded, even as national trends suggest calcifying of party allegiance.
As Republicans have become the "Party of No" and moving more to the FoxNews-extreme right, Vermonters have kept their inner balance, looking both ways before crossing the road to vote. Then, they voted for candidates they identified with, who seemed to lean more moderate.
One observation to support that theory is the roster of governors we've elected over the last 40 years. Vermont voters have gone back and forth from Republican to Democratic governor since the Dick Snelling administration in the '70s. That suggests that Vermont voters are more balanced than Blue.
Vermonters, by and large, also haven't fallen for the politics of grievance. The cries of election fraud here run into a cognitive dissonance because the town clerks and election volunteers who run our Vermont elections are neighbors and friends we know well. For the most part, they're people who may have babysat our kids or helped out and brought over a covered dish when there was an illness or death in the family.
To allege these people can't be trusted when the fact is they are dedicated to making sure our elections are fair and accurate doesn't resonate.
Anyone who thinks that's a winning strategy might also think it's a good thing to be the circle of attention in the aforementioned feeding circle of vultures.
These are challenging times up ahead, and it's clear Vermonters don't want us wasting our time on an unfounded grievance. Solutions to the list of issues before us aren't going to be found by banning books, taking rights away from women, or wailing about teaching our school kids a factual account of our history, so we can learn from past mistakes.
So thanks to the Vermonter voters who came out and exercised their franchise to vote. Once again, the voters have spoken and selected a cohort of newly elected public officials they expect to work together for a better today and a brighter tomorrow. And now, it's time to get to work.