The statement that many gun advocates make is: “Guns don’t kill; it’s people who kill people.” They go on to say that the problem is a mental health issue, and that is not a reason to restrict gun ownership.
If we are being honest with ourselves, as a human beings with some flaws that most of us have, at times, we make bad decisions. In retrospect, we regret what we did and sometimes beat ourselves up for what we did. We sometimes can recover by offering a sincere apology and changing our behavior going forward. Life goes on and hopefully, we learn something that will help us do better in the future.
Guns, especially those that fire multiple shots quickly, can and do result in a devastating destruction of human life. There is no going back once the trigger is pulled. Apologies don’t work. Life does go on, but the scars that loved ones suffer alter their lives forever, and another child or adult does not get to live out their life.
Most of us would probably not resort to shooting someone, even under duress.
But as flawed human beings that we all are, we do not know for sure what would happen if we were pushed to the edge of our tolerance limit. This is especially true if we are under the influence of drugs, especially alcohol. Eighty-five percent of domestic violence incidents occur under the influence of alcohol. Most abusers later claim that they regret their abusive actions and it was the alcohol that made them become abusive. Despite their regrets, repeated behavior is likely to occur. Put a gun in the hands of an abuser or in the hands of someone who feels they’ve been abused by others or a system, and tragedy occurs.
Yes, mental health issues are a major factor in mass shootings. Our country is falling far short in bringing forth sufficient resources to address this health crisis. Although screening gun purchasers will help, screening and testing systems are flawed.
If we want to reduce the number of mass shootings, and given the flaws that exist in our prevention systems, we need to reduce the danger that guns pose. One way to reduce this danger is to eliminate guns that fire multiple rounds quickly. Certainly not a perfect solution but a step toward bringing sanity to reducing the tragedies occurring throughout our country.
As citizens, we do not need to own guns capable of firing more than a few rounds without reloading. Having such a law certainly does not eliminate all gun-violent attacks, but it is a harm-reduction step forward.
Rapid-fire guns are what enable the killing of multiple people quickly, so in that sense, guns do indeed kill some people.
Such legislation is not likely to occur in the near future because of the money and votes behind our elected officials. Our real hope, at least in my lifetime, is for our president to issue an executive order (not an executive action) to ban assault-type guns. This would take courage in facing likely court challenges and probably a willingness to risk personal safety.
There are many powerful and money-driven people behind the manufacturing, sale, and ownership of assault weapons. Let’s hope that courage and sanity prevail and that we elect a president who has these qualities.