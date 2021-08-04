Congressional Democrats are set to introduce the second leg of President Biden’s infrastructure agenda. The $3.5 trillion package has been referred to as “human infrastructure,” because it allocates spending toward nontraditional infrastructure priorities. Among these “human” priorities are universal Pre-K, free community college, expansion of Medicare, and paid family leave.
Unlike the bipartisan, $550 billion “hard infrastructure” package, the “human infrastructure” package is expected to enter a reconciliation process. Only 50 Senate votes would be needed for passage through reconciliation, meaning the bill could be passed on party lines. A single Democratic defection could sink the bill, and accordingly, eyes have turned to centrist Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va).
Manchin has been a consistent thorn-in-the-side of progressive policy pushes. As the 50th vote in the Democratic coalition, Manchin holds the ability to block legislation he deems “too liberal.” Manchin’s graveyard of dead bills includes the voting rights-focused For The People Act, a push for D.C. statehood, and $2,000 stimulus checks. And most recently, Senator Manchin has raised doubts about his support for the human infrastructure package.
When questioned about the bill, Manchin stressed that “[Democrats] need to pay for it.” He has been evasive when asked about his support, stating that, “when I see the final product I can make an evaluation.”
Over the next few weeks, we are likely to see Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other powerful Senate Democrats, attempt to corral Manchin by making changes to the bill. This could include reducing the proposed tax hikes and removing spending programs. The end result, much like the COVID-19 stimulus negotiations, will be a weaker legislative package. And all of the Democratic Party’s concessions to Manchin will, ostensibly, be justified by strengthening his re-election bid in 2024.
There may be “liberal” policies that Manchin would be politically wise to oppose.
However, the human infrastructure package does not contain them. In fact, the social programs that represent the $3.5 trillion spending are very popular, both nationally and in West Virginia.
Take the paid family leave proposal. A March 2020 poll of voters, found that 75 percent support a paid family and medical leave program. This included 87 percent of Democrats, 71 percent of independents, and 70 percent of Republicans. A July 2014 poll of likely West Virginia voters found that 70 percent strongly support paid parental leave.
Take the proposal allowing for Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices. A 2021 West Health/Gallup poll found that 81 percent of respondents, including 61 percent of Republicans, would support this policy. In West Virginia, a 2021 West Health poll found that 66 percent of likely voters strongly support Medicare negotiating drug prices.
According to Gallup, lowering the age of Medicare eligibility to 60 has 65 percent national support. 2021 FFYF polling found that Universal Pre-K is supported by 95 percent of Democrats and 73 percent of Republicans. Furthermore, West Virginia already has a universal Pre-K program, on the state level, for all four-year-olds.
The actual policies in the human infrastructure bill are popular among Joe Manchin’s constituents. There is no political logic inspiring him to oppose the package. Manchin may have quibbles about specifics of corporate tax rates and other granular issues, but fundamentally, these programs are in his best interest.
Therefore, it is imperative that leadership does not cow-tow to Manchin, or the other moderate Senators. It will only kneecap the final legislation, without providing any political benefit.