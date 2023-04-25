Immigrant farmworkers are essential to the production and distribution of food in America.
Behind the scenes, farmworkers are working to bring food from the fields to grocery store shelves. Farmworkers are also those who suffer through substandard labor hours, a lack of health care, poor housing conditions, unacceptable pay, mistreatment from employers and many other adversities in their field.
Immigrant workers play an important role in Vermont’s dairy industry. Vermont is home to about 1,200 immigrant dairy farm workers who work to sustain the dairy farms throughout the state, with most being from Mexico and Guatemala. These workers primarily live on the farms where they work.
In 2009, José Obeth Santiz Cruz, a young dairy worker, died after being pulled into a mechanized gutter scraper and strangling to death from his own clothing. His death was documented in the documentary “Silenced Voices.” Sparking the fire that inspired a spread of awareness, this tragedy brought together farm workers from around the state to plant the seeds of Migrant Justice.
Beyond José Obeth’s tragic death, these immigrant workers face adversities every day through various forms of mistreatment and disrespect from employers. After being overlooked and unseen for so long, Migrant Justice gained more traction through growth within the organization and receiving attention on a national level. The success and participation within Migrant Justice has led to the creation of the Milk with Dignity program in order to secure fundamental human rights for farm workers within the industry.
Milk with Dignity invites dairy companies to take responsibility for the treatment, rights, and well-being of farmworkers within their supply chain. The food industry has a high degree of consolidation, which allows brands to leverage volume purchase power, resulting in a downward pressure on the farmworkers themselves. The Milk with Dignity program reverses this trend, so that food retail companies are able to improve farm labor conditions. Addressing these issues at their root, Milk with Dignity operates through agreements with large dairy companies to source milk only with farms that meet basic housing standards, as well as meeting basic fair employment for their workers. Ben and Jerry’s was the first chain to comply with Milk with Dignity, and there has already been a significant impact.
Hannaford is a large chain of supermarkets in the Northeastern region of the US, and they are one of the largest buyers of dairy products in the state of Vermont, making them a great candidate for the Milk with Dignity Program. Being a large chain, Hannaford has the funding to comply with the expectations set by the program. Through photo campaigns, petitions, flier deliveries on behalf of Milk with Dignity, and gatherings, local communities are working to encourage Hannaford to join with the program.
The fight for fundamental human rights will not stop here. Farmworkers are working to expand the Milk with Dignity Program. Throughout the month of April, Migrant Justice will be holding more than 50 organizing meetings across seven states in the northeastern region of the U.S.
Through sharing success stories from the Milk with Dignity program thus far along with goals for the future, Migrant Justice is spreading awareness and gaining support to ensure long-term systemic change in our farmworkers industry.
To learn more about how you can contribute to Migrant Justice, Milk with Dignity, and encourage Hannaford to source their dairy in compliance with Milk with Dignity, stop at a tour location near you through visiting Migrant Justice. Consider donating and signing up for updates, as well as additional details and locations of the tour.