As has been stated and explained by proponents of the legislation in question (S.39: An act relating to compensation and benefits for members of the Vermont General Assembly), as well as I have come to understand it, apparently, the rationale behind the proposed salary increases that state legislators are seeking is mainly one of equity: i.e., making it both easier and better for someone to serve in the state Legislature in terms of having a more affordable and sufficient income with which to do so, particularly for those on the lower tiers of the financial scale.
It is being argued that, currently and for the most part, the only ones who can seem to afford to run and hold office in the state Legislature are retirees, as well as those others with enough personal income or wealth and also benefits from one or more sources.
It is also being argued that, as a result, for current members of the state Legislature, as well as prospective state legislative candidates (and, therefore, for the public at large), there is an underrepresentation within the state Legislature of those subsisting on lower incomes and, if legislative salaries were increased, they could better afford to run and serve.
The argument or contention being made appears to be that, if there were more equitable representation within the state Legislature, then policy decisions would be better represented, determined and made (read: passed), particularly concerning those populations that are currently being underrepresented beneath the Golden Dome in Montpelier.
What the rationale behind this fails to recognize as well as account for, however, is the reality of how (even though, if it were allowed to be passed into law, the proposed salary increases would not take effect within the current legislative biennium after becoming law), given that voters do not usually vote incumbent state legislators out of office, this will more than likely only make it easier and better for incumbents to continue serving longer terms. If so, then it would not necessarily lead to the opening of seats to the election of potential new candidates.
In addition, even when there is an open seat available (with no incumbent state legislator in the running for it), since voters tend to vote in primary and general elections for the candidate with the most name recognition in terms of popularity and who is also most often the best financed, as well as better supported (whether by direct donations or by one of the political parties and so on), absent some form of public financing mechanism being made available for state legislative candidates with which to aid in getting their message out in a timely enough manner before the public, another reality is that potential candidates for the state Legislature could have great difficulty in not only running, but in getting elected.
Thus, the status quo in terms of current representation and the overall makeup of the state Legislature would more than likely be kept in place as well as maintained and, as a result, go virtually unchanged.
So much for equity being an actual factor.
Furthermore, in terms of the need for health care benefits for state legislators with which to make it sufficiently affordable for them to serve, this would be best met if there was universal health care available for all Vermonters, not merely for state legislators alone. In terms of health care provision within the state, that would be true equity across the board.