Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.