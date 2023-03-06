For 30 years, I’ve been a member of the Putney Friends or Quaker congregation (“Quakers” is the informal name for the Religious Society of Friends). Thus, my curiosity was piqued reading in the Feb. 24 Reformer about a local group named ”Friends of Putney” in regard to the proposal to build much-needed housing in Putney on Alice Holway Drive.
I wondered, are they as dedicated to social justice work as Quakers/Friends? Were they walking in the same light as John Woolman when he started his abolition work in 1750, or continuing that work today on many social justice fronts, including a recent public statement urging reparations?
Upon further review, it seems not so much, as some of their members could be seen in this last election campaign going door to door for the Republican/Vermonters for Good Government candidate for the Vermont House. (Vermonters for Good Government is a group formed and operated by members of the Vermont Right to Life Committee and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington. Other issues it is against include climate action and vaccinations, all while calling for “more balance” in Vermont politics.)
Looking a bit further into this, a “Friends of Putney” information sheet also accuses the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust of being a “Giant Corporate Monopoly.” Really? That’s pretty extreme, as the trust only owns 12 percent of the rental housing in Putney — hardly what I’d call a “monopoly.”
This is like describing Putney Food Shelf as a corporate monopoly, because it’s the only group in town feeding hungry Vermonters. Or, saying Putney Mountain Association is a corporate monopoly because it has conserved hundreds of acres, making our town a conservation leader in Vermont.
For the record, the trust is part of the conservation and housing groups funded by the statewide Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. The board is dedicated to balancing the complementary needs of preserving open space while creating more housing.
No surprise, then, that these two concerns are baked into the trust plan for Alice Holway Drive in Putney. Right from the start, the trust met with the Putney Farmers Market and Community Garden people to assure them it wanted to share the space in collaboration — conserving their spaces and creating housing during a housing shortage that’s reached crisis level.
To hear the trust described in disparaging terms says more about the accusers and sheds light on their actions to prevent this housing-conservation plan from moving forward. It also begs the question, do “Friends of Putney,” as a nonprofit charitable corporation itself, meet the standards it is asking of others — and, would local media dare to do a deep dive into the history of this “charitable” corporation?
In short, their kind of “dog-whistle” politics being used is no different than other “not in my back yard” (NIMBY) folks across the nation. Seemingly feel-good euphemisms that start with, “Of course, I support housing, but …” are simply a thin mask for “other-ing.”
As importantly, there is another perspective to all this. Last summer, when the trust’s plan was presented, the perspectives of two candidates for the Windham County state Senate were published in The Commons. These two People of Color described what it was like for them trying to find housing locally. The article starts with “Two candidates for state Senate believe housing is a vital investment for people and the community.” It concludes with this quote from candidate Wichie Artu, “The not-in-my-backyard attitude is an unnecessary way to segregate and impoverish those who do not assimilate to others’ standards of wealth, religion, music, foods, etc.”
Vermont is a beautiful place to live. Its real beauty, though, is in its people and our communities, in how it has welcomed generations of us who came here to make Vermont home. Why stop now?
Here’s our chance to affirm the green strategy of smart growth in our village, to affirm our value of being a welcoming community and to create new housing in our town while conserving land.