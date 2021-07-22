While CRT (Critical Race Theory) is getting headlines these days, CTS is really what’s going on.
CTS — “Changing the Subject” — is Mitch McConnell and his minions carrying water for Donald Trump and attempting to change the subject away from America’s — and Joe Biden’s — successes in cleaning up the mess that Trump left.
Most of all, President Biden has appreciably calmed things down from the daily rollercoaster of chaos that was the hallmark of the former president.
America’s on the road to recovery and that’s without one Republican vote in Congress for the bills fueling this recovery. What else are they to do, then, but CTS — “Change the Subject” — away from America’s, and Biden’s, successes?
Especially since they have no serious responses to the real issues needing to be addressed. COVID, climate and racial injustice are the issues, and what is the response from the McConnell forces? Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss and, now, fears that we might actually tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about U.S. history.
Anyone out there who thinks we can hide from our kids the facts about the Tulsa Massacre, why southern and northern Baptists split, or why it took 100 years between the 13th Amendment and the 1964 Civil Rights Act, is mistaken.
Keeping kids away from the internet/information isn’t working in China, Iran or anywhere. It’s unbelievable that there are people out there — Americans — who are trying to censor history and limit information. It doesn’t work with sex education or evolution, and it won’t work with trying to hide the facts of life about U.S. history.
And it won’t work here, even as a group of Trump sycophants touring Vermont are making a local stop in this area soon.
They’re trying to spread their venom here, that we should censor what our children learn about history. More so, they don’t trust our teachers to provide honest answers to our kids’ questions about what’s really happened in our past.
Thankfully, the vast majority of Vermonters don’t fear the truth, as was manifest in the presidential vote totals of 2020.
We now have a president who tells the truth, doesn’t deal in misinformation and denial, and recognizes Santayana’s exhortation that, “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.”
That is why President Biden made the trip to Tulsa, to commemorate the Tulsa Massacre, to mourn the dead and also to inform those who were unaware, because it wasn’t included in most history classes. (And for those needing a definition, or proof of the existence of systemic racism, look no further than the organized efforts to stop teaching about this and other similar facts from U.S. history).
Most of us want to move Vermont and the U.S. forward.
The “Change the Subject” attempts to censor U.S. history are a clear attempt to block progress and take Vermont back to the “good ol’ days” ... to a time of legal segregation, misogynistic mistreatment of women and children, and unbridled environmental degradation.
It’s up to us, then, to name this, reject the race-baiting and fear mongering on things like Critical Race Theory, and ask for serious policy debates beyond Dr. Seuss or Mr. Potato Head.
Do we move backwards to a time of darkness and chaos? Or, stay focused on the work that’s creating the light of a brighter future ahead, with Vermont and America moving forward again.
If the goal is to move America and Vermont forward, the best way to do so is together — telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Let’s keep our eye on the prize and not change the subject.