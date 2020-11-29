“Vermont Appreciation Trips” are what our family called them, when we went out of state (before COVID limited travel). Usually, the best part of the trip was getting back home and it always brought a big smile when we’d pass the “Welcome to Vermont” sign on the interstate.
We all have our best reasons that make Vermont the best place to live, and why we miss it when we’re away. While the green hills are the surface beauty, I see Vermont’s deeper beauty in its people, and we’ve shown it during COVID. With kindness, generosity and the willingness to sacrifice for others, those Vermont values are getting us through this tough time.
All this is a reminder of why I have sought to serve as an elected public servant in the Vermont House. It’s also why, with the election now past us, I’m eager to get back to work in our “part-time, citizen” Legislature in January.
Vermont voters clearly acknowledged the work of the governor and the large Democratic majorities in the Vermont House and Senate by returning them to lead Vermont in the 2021-22 Legislative session.
Also within that vote, Vermonters resoundingly rejected any thoughts of using the Trump model of leadership to guide us through COVID or the other issues challenging us. Gov. Scott received an overwhelming majority in his re-election, by distancing himself from the actions and policies of the current president.
Likewise, Democrats ran as the polar opposite of this president and were rewarded with twice as many Democrats as Republicans in the House (92-46), and a larger majority in the Senate (23-7).
Democrats not only ran on on addressing COVID, but also striving for an economy that works for all, not just an elite few. Dems recognize that working and middle class Vermonters are the backbone of our economy and will continue to push efforts to support them. This includes paid family leave, the value of this being greatly amplified as more moms had to curtail work to take care of family during COVID. Dems also ran on addressing climate, racial-social justice, health care, broadband and education, among other issues.
Now, as our Republican colleagues rightly rejoice about adding three seats in the House, and one in the Senate, I look forward to working together where we can find common ground. However, it may be helpful to state the obvious. If they are taking their cues from the head of the state GOP and her absolute fealty to everything Trump-ian, we will struggle to find a viable starting point.
Political differences between the three main parties in the Legislature can engender healthy dialogue that benefits us all. Dems, Progressives and Republicans all have our our differences, but more voices make for better bills.
With more tough times ahead, the more we’re pulling together, the better it will be for Vermonters. That’s how we’ll get through COVID and all the other work of the people we’ve been entrusted to undertake.
And, that’s how we can create more and better reasons that any time away, or even inside Vermont, can be seen as a “Vermont Appreciation Trip.” We have much to appreciate and be grateful for in Vermont, and I am.
So, bring on, 2021, and let’s get to work.