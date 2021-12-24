The Constitution is not a suicide pact, wrote U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson (who served from 1941-54). A staunch supporter of 1st Amendment rights, Jackson nonetheless framed that support within limits, stating that supporting 1st Amendment freedoms does not mean liberty, without law .
Most of us get that. Rights come with responsibilities, primarily to others. Most get that lesson, especially in adolescence, learning that the right to drive comes with great responsibility to others.
Any of our freedoms come with similar responsibilities. Most notably that freedom of speech doesn’t allow for yelling “fire!” in a crowded theater, or that freedom of expression stops when your expressive fist hits another’s body.
These assumptions lately have been turned on their head with what’s becoming “smash and grab politics.” From the mob invasion of the U.S. Capitol last January to statehouse invasions in Michigan and Oregon, freedom of expression by these mobs appears to be rubbing up against Justice Jackson’s interpretation that freedoms do not mean liberty without law.
As we prep for the 2022 session of the Vermont Legislature, these incidents beg the question: could this happen here? Are smash and grab politics coming to Vermont?
In a similar vein, regarding rights and responsibilities, the public health measures of masking and vaccinations have been rubbing up against Justice Jackson’s admonition that the 1st Amendment does not mean liberty without law. The vast majority of Vermonters have chosen to receive vaccinations to prevent personal illness and also to help protect others. A small minority has chosen otherwise.
With masks, a similar dynamic has arisen, with most Vermonters masking indoors, and over 80 percent choosing to help stop the spread, when we had a state mandate.
With the aforementioned start of the new legislative session, what to do then, about making the Statehouse “COVID safe?”
For staff who work there, legislators trying to craft bills, and the public who want access to the process that happens in the building, how to work safely looms large.
The tri-partisan Legislative Rules Committee is currently grappling with this. The real test will be compliance with what they decide from those who want access to the building.
At a time when majority votes are ignored, certified elections challenged without evidence, climate damage denied, and medical science dismissed by misinformation, citizens around the world look for assurance and stability amidst growing chaos.
Against that backdrop, it’s especially disconcerting to see the attempts to minimize the dangers of COVID. Within those attempts to minimize, I’ve often heard cited that we shouldn’t be so worried about something with a fatality rate of less than 1 percent.
Well, that’s about the fatalities rate for car crashes, too, but it’s not going to stop me from wearing a seatbelt, buckling kids into car seats or stop obeying traffic lights or using common courtesy to others while driving. Many of these are preventable deaths. Seat belts, masks and vaccinations all help stop preventable deaths. Preventable deaths that are now counted in the hundreds of thousands. With COVID, the vast majority of those deaths, 95 percent are of the unvaccinated. These measures are not perfect, not absolute, but they help stop those preventable deaths and injury. Hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths. And, these measures are a fitting example of rights and responsibilities, as we were taught as adolescents, when we got our drivers licenses.
Most of us haven’t gotten off track with coupling rights and responsibilities. Now is no time to forget that, because there are serious consequences to not living with those two words coupled together. And as Justice Jackson wrote, the Constitution is not a suicide pact, and liberty without law does not find meaning in any amendment of the Constitution. The law defines protected classes based on race, religion, gender identity, age, etc., but nowhere in any law does it say that refusal to take the safety measures an overwhelming majority of Americans have taken gives you protected class status. That’s seeking rights without taking on the responsibilities.
Now, I’m not naive enough to think our Vermont Statehouse should resemble the painting of the Peaceable Kingdom. I don’t want it heading towards something resembling Guernica, either. Let’s keep it civil and maintain that civility, along with what we need to do to protect the health and well being of Vermonters by keeping in mind that rights and responsibilities are inseparable.