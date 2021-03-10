COVID has amplified many of the challenges we faced pre-pandemic. What kids need and the challenges our youth face are right there in the top tier of concerns — concerns we’d do well to better understand and address, especially because of COVID.
How better, then, for the adults in their lives to learn what’s important to our youth than hearing directly from them, through a statewide youth council?
I couldn’t agree more as a parent, grandparent and someone who got into elected public service as an extension of years of work in youth and community development.
That’s why as a lead co-sponsor of H.293, with Rep. Diane Lanphear and Rep. Kevin “Coach” Christie, I hope we can gather support in and out of the legislature to create this youth council. It would actualize an idea that originated from our state’s youth during some statewide groups, that met under the aegis of the Vermont Afterschool network. Their work supporting various youth programs during out of school time — or the “third place” — where our kids spend a lot of their time beyond home and school, has been bringing youth together to learn, enjoy and share.
Many out of school time programs do support direct learning but more importantly they are able to also address the social- emotional development of our children that promote protective factors helping our kids be more resilient (e.g., factors such as being close with adults outside their own family and feeling valued and heard by adults in their community). National research shows that these are among identifiable factors that can help prevent kids from undertaking behaviors that put them at risk to use alcohol, tobacco and other drugs — or engage in other unsafe behaviors. This council would contribute to that sense of being valued and being heard.
More so, if we are truly serious about how to keep our youth in Vermont or make Vermont more attractive to young people from other states, venues like this state council are essential. Hearing from youth directly and regularly is essential for policy makers to be connected enough to help make decisions that are congruent with what youth are experiencing.
Last year (pre-COVID), when legislators first heard testimony from youth from around Vermont about the bill, many of us were surprised when we offered extra time to hear their concerns beyond just passing this bill. When asked to list what other issues they felt lawmakers could work on that would make their lives better, climate change, racial injustice, college costs and better broadband access weren’t unexpected. Bullying, sexual harassment, affordable housing and more mental health services in school were somewhat of a surprise.
Among the suggestions from the meetings our youth attended — and ran — was that they wanted this state youth council to meet throughout each year. Equity among membership was also an important consideration youth asked for.
As importantly (and different from other student focused events like the Governors Institute) is that the council would not be a one-and-done yearly event. There is the expectation (stated in the bill) of regular contact with both legislators and the administration.
In my time working with youth, when I’ve taken the time to listen to kids — of any age — I’ve learned a lot. The best articulation of being civil with each other came from a kindergartner in an afterschool program I was working with. The student was dejected about getting in trouble during the school day and was hesitant to talk about it. To be supportive and let them open up, I asked if there were any lessons to share with me about what happened?
“Use your words, and not your teeth,” was wisely offered to me.
It’s something I try and remember, especially working in the legislature.
There are many other lessons we can take from our youth, if we only give them more and regular opportunity to hear them out.
To set this intention and walk the talk, to better empower our youth, H.293 will do just that and we look for support for this effort.
More details for this and any bill can be found at the website, leg.state.vt.us.