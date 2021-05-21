I went out to the red barn/garage structure where I keep too much junk and wrestled open the sliding garage door. There sat the British Racing Green Mazda Miata with its brand new battery ready to go for another season of adventure. It started immediately and I slowly backed it out into the beautiful Southern Vermont spring day saturated with the fragrance of lilacs. I removed the new fiberglass top with some help and we placed it in an empty portion of the woodshed. There was evidence of mouse activity in the interior, but once they had broken open one of the mouse deterrent scent packs and spilled its contents across the tan parcel shelf there was no further evidence.
After a rather strenuous wash and wheel polish, the little sports car looked ready to tackle the road. My significant other and I set our sights on a top-down Route 5 road trip to Guilford where a birthday dinner awaited us for both her and her friend Deb from kindergarten. The filet mignon we brought from Lisai’s was expertly prepared by Deb’s significant other, Bruce, using Deb’s Dad’s exacting instructions, followed meticulously. It was crazy good.
Deb and Bruce have a Miata as well with a retractable hardtop. Bruce also has another collectible car as do I and we both have motorcycles and collect guitars. Bruce builds guitars and can play them quite well. We always have much to talk about and I end up learning more about guitars every time. Although we didn’t cover this one subject, both of our mutual motor interests make springtime in Vermont an even better experience of rebirth when we get out the wheels from their winter storage.
A six-month hiatus from driving your summertime sports car certainly makes your heart grow fonder for the experience it provides. The sound of the exhaust, the smell of the leather upholstery, the feel in the seat of your pants as you get out on the road and react to the quick handling brings back all the reasons you wanted the car in the first place. It is like discovering your little car all over again as if it were brand new. When you keep one of these vehicles year after year and bring it back to life each spring the experience never grows old.
If you lived in Los Angeles you would not experience this annual rebirth as we do in Vermont. Some of us want that sameness of temperature and its attendant lack of sceneric variety for whatever reasons. It is something I just cannot seem to do, and my seasonal car/motorcycle annual rebirth is one of those events that makes living here so special. Without the imminent fear of contracting COVID, getting out of here in the coldest weeks is again an option if you want it badly enough.
I complain about preparing the vehicles for storage, the cost of replacing batteries, the constant vigilance required to keep damaging mice away from your wiring and upholstery, and the hassles associated with having decent storage space. The more cars and motorcycles you have the more work and space it takes and you soon learn to limit your acquisitions down to what you truly enjoy. Yet once spring envelops us in its warmth and you finally feel like dropping that convertible top there is nothing quite like getting your old car or motorcycle back out for another season. It’s like the day you first got it all over again without having to fork over the purchase price every single time.