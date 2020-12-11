If and when COVID-19 is behind us I’d like to book a vacation. My significant other and I have kicked around a couple of destinations. The days when she earned frequent flier miles are well behind her so those aren’t available. Domestic or foreign? I threw out a destination I’d been looking into for some time: the beaches of Goa. I’d priced out airfares and hotels. So I mention it to her. “Where’s Goa,” she asks. “India I answered.” She replies “I guess you’re gonna Goa alone then.” “What’s the matter with India?” “Too many people” was her reply. I started tossing out other places that I’d like to visit, like Hong Kong. “I’m not interested in the foreign stuff” she replied. When I mentioned the U.S. Virgin Islands she yawned and said “no, I don’t care to go back there.” Ditto for Bermuda.
With all the isolating and social distancing and missing out on family and dealing with all the tension, a vacation is more than warranted, and a major change of scenery is practically mandatory. I’m still shaking my head over her no Goa on India. I also know that reverse psychology isn’t going to work. We both have already nixed any kind of an Alaskan “Adventure.” You can see big mountains in the Rockies, and if you want to sample the climate, stay home in Vermont. No thanks. Yet somehow she would entertain the possibility of an excursion to Iceland. Well, I wouldn’t, so there.
She’s already done Hawaii and I have zero interest. How about South Dakota? Right up her alley ... country music, meat and potato style restaurants, Yellowstone nearby so we can harass buffalo and wait in traffic, I’ll rent a Big Dodge pickup, toss her the keys, curl up in the back seat with a good book, and zone out for the duration. When we get home I’ll book a week in Goa. Happy vacation y’all!
No, no, no, that’s not right, who am I kidding. Time to think back on one of our better excursions and maybe use that as a basis. Fly into Reno and rent a car. Drive to Lake Tahoe. Then spend plenty of time visiting friends in Santa Rosa and Cloverdale, California. Go canoeing at the mouth of the Russian River where it meets the Pacific, motorcycle through Sonoma wine country, visit my favorite art gallery in Graton, spend a couple of days in San Francisco. I’m already feeling relaxed and stress-free. Can I convince her? Easy peasy.
I suppose adding the stress of vacationing somewhere completely new and strange is great when you’re in that mindset. However, when you are mentally beat and in need of good food, great friends, beautiful scenery, and near-perfect weather it makes sense to go with the tried and true. Every time we have vacationed in Northern California it has felt like coming home. My significant other's “Mother by marriage” lived there for many years and when she and my s/o’s Dad moved there for a five-year stint we got introduced to Sonoma County. We’d live there if we could make it work but I was just too damned nice to make the kind of money it would take to afford it. A run-of-the-mill ranch style home on a half-acre in Vermont would be about a million dollars there.
So here’s the goal. Wear your mask in public. Try to stay healthy through the winter, get the COVID-19 vaccine shot when it becomes available, and plan a relaxing, low impact, low-stress vacation once the weather cooperates. Try to change the scenery if at all possible. Here’s the deal: I don’t care who you are, you deserve some time away. 2020 was brutal. The first half of 2021 won’t be much better. Even if it’s just a camping trip to the Northeast Kingdom, you gotta get outta here!