It was Mrs. Macy, my first-grade teacher at Chester Elementary School in 1958 (before it became Chester-Andover Elementary School), who figured out that I could not see what was going on at the blackboard. I got moved to a desk at the front of the class and my parents were informed that I couldn’t see squat. Several trips to Rutland later I was suddenly sporting eyeglasses with a right lens that was as thick as the bottom of a Coke bottle. I certainly wasn’t impressed.
The first indication that eyeglasses were going to define me as a certain type of person came in a shoe store in downtown Springfield. The teenaged kid assisting my mother who was buying me new shoes was interesting. He had greasy slicked-back hair and was chewing gum. He greeted me by saying “Hey there Sydney ... yeah, I think I’ll call you Sydney little fella.” I proved to be the most uncooperative customer he had likely served in his short sales career.
I got the usual “hey four eyes” taunting on the playground. Suddenly I became the last kid picked for team sports. I also learned that even with eyeglasses my vision still sucked, especially out of the right eye, the one with astigmatism. I was also informed by an older kid that I would never become a fighter pilot. One teacher used me as an example of a child who would be left out in the elements to die by the Trojans who did that sort of thing to their kids with handicaps. None of that crap phased me one bit.
As I got older and started to drive came a disturbing discovery. For some reason backing up a vehicle and being able to correctly judge distances became an almost insurmountable challenge. The first incident happened at a rich old lady’s house up in South Royalton. She hired me to transport a bunch of landscaping materials to her vacation home on a pond in nearby Sharon. The materials were in a pole barn adjacent to her house where I loaded them onto the flatbed of an old International pickup that she kept for such chores. I proceeded to back the truck out of the pole barn and caved the right front fender in on one of the poles supporting the barn.
While still in high school I did a similar maneuver on a GMC pickup at a Chrysler Dealer in town where I worked odd jobs on Saturdays. This included taking the trash to the landfill. I put a stripe down the side of the truck while backing it out of a huge garage door with tons of room to maneuver. Witnesses, including me, are still baffled by that stunt.
In later years I managed to bang up my own trucks while backing them up. Not one of the many trucks that I have owned has escaped without at least one dent on the rear bumper. I recall backing up in a grocery store parking lot and hitting the bumper of a parked truck with numerous witnesses standing by. I do my best work with an audience.
Backing my trucks up to hitch up a trailer has also resulted in multiple dents and scrapes. My rear license plates have taken a hell of a beating. Backing the trailers has been equally problematic with several jackknifing incidents resulting. Imagine my excitement when back-up cameras came out! I bought a brand new Ford F150 with a back-up camera only to immediately miscalculate the depth perception required to hook up a trailer. I will admit that back-up cameras have reduced the severity of damage that I usually incur, but by no means do they eliminate all impacts.
Rear damage is not limited to bumpers and license plates. Tailgates, brake light lenses, and other lighting fixtures have been damaged as well. Whenever I feel the need to be ridiculed I back up my truck in front of witnesses. Otherwise, I do my backing in private.