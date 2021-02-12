I gave up cable TV a long time ago. I’d had satellite TV, cable TV, and finally fiber optic TV over phone lines, the most expensive yet. I got a Roku TV and on the rare occasion that we bother to watch TV, that’s what we use and we usually end up watching something on Amazon Prime TV.
If I watch anything it’s usually some video online or on YouTube via my laptop. I’ve learned that I have some strange tastes based on what I watch. I am somehow fascinated by guitar tech videos. I enjoy watching guys like “Steve from Boston” unboxing a beautifully built but inexplicably cheap knock-off guitar and evaluating its tonal qualities. Then there’s Canadian Darrell Braun comparing a Gibson Les Paul to a Harley Benton Les Paul knock-off. I’ve watched videos on luthiers taking an $80 Glarry Stratocaster knock-off and massaging it to sound pretty darned close to a real American made Fender Stratocaster. Of course, they replaced tuners, pickups, pots, the bridge, the nut, and reworked the frets, etc, etc. It was still fascinating to watch. This made me buy a few guitars to fool with and some tools to see if I can either destroy or improve a couple of examples.
Then there are the magnet fishing videos. I especially enjoy watching this tall, thin, curly-headed mop-top of an Englishman (or was he Australian?) who bops around the canals of Amsterdam tossing a magnet into those nasty channels to see what he can find, and boy does he find stuff. I’ve seen him and a buddy pull up dozens of bicycles, motor scooters, safes, coins, anchors, office furniture, and boating hardware. However, the most interesting thing the guy pulled up was a fully loaded Uzi machine pistol. They were brandishing it around like it was a toy. The police showed up and informed them that it was the real deal. They were just lucky that it had been in the canal long enough to corrode the trigger and cocking mechanism badly enough to render it inoperable. The magazine was fully loaded. The ammunition was most likely waterlogged but you never know.
The same fellow also does videos on finding “treasure” with metal detectors. I’ve watched a couple of them and it seems that he is more interested in helping people find things, which shows his depth of character and makes the video more interesting. He helped an elderly lady find a cherished engagement ring that she had lost in the garden she has been tending for 30 years. He also gives quite a lot of the metal he finds to one of his magnet fishing pals who makes sculptures from them. I don’t know if the Englishman/Australian dude has a regular job or not. He probably lives on a trust fund, but I must say that he is a decent sort and you find yourself rooting for him to find cool stuff with every episode.
My favorite YouTube offering right now is called “Music is Win.” The creator and host is a thirty-something Berklee College of Music graduate named Tyler Larson. When I was a broadcast school student in Boston my roommate was a Berklee student and I hung out there with him several times, so I have a lot of respect for the iconic school and its alumni. Mr. Larson’s YouTube channel has 1.23 million subscribers and growing. It’s funny, provocative, educational, and well-produced. Sure, it’s for guitar people and tech geeks, but you don’t have to play to enjoy it. I’m just a wannabe and I find it quite entertaining.
I’m waiting for spring to put up my amplified HDTV antenna. I tested it late last fall and found that it received 4 HDTV channels to the east, all in New Hampshire. I’d like to mount it on a dormer and point it more to the southeast to get the Boston stations. If I’m successful we will get network TV again for free. If not that’s OK too. I’m perfectly happy reading books, hanging out with our cats, and watching the occasional YouTube video.