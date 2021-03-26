I got a lot of stuff to move now that it is officially spring. The first thing is a Wheel Horse tractor with a 24 H.P. Kohler engine, a hydraulic bucket loader, and a PTO-operated roto-tiller. This thing is a beast built in the early 1980s with a new starter, fresh battery, and some work needed on the belts. I’ll even deliver it locally. There’s more.
There’s always more. A hot rod pickup truck, a classic Mercedes, you name it, I have collected it and every spring I sell one or two items. The problem is that I buy one or two items to replace them. I’m trying to be good and collect smaller items these days. I’ve been buying guitars lately and I will probably sell a couple of those and buy a couple more. These things hold a lot of interest for me.
I bought a used Fender Stratocaster that seems to play very nicely, however, the neck has developed “fret sprout” over the winter. I have the tools to repair that issue, but the neck is not original to the guitar. I’m thinking about replacing it with a genuine Fender neck made in the same country of origin as the guitar and with a legitimate serial number. When I sell it I’ll likely get what I paid for it or a little more. I’ll use that money and shop for another type of guitar that I have never owned before, or another Stratocaster in a different color from a different country of origin. The fun part is researching the next acquisition. You learn about the history of some iconic instrument, you find one, enjoy its uniqueness, and either keep it or sell it on.
The one type of guitar that I have played a lot is the P bass. I had a Japanese Fender knock-off back in the day built by Aria that I purchased from Jimmy Packard. Aria knock-offs have become highly sought after as they were nearly as good as the guitar they were emulating and now they are exceptionally rare and expensive. My research caused me to look in a completely different direction and I began a search for a precision bass with an electronically enhanced pick-up. I ordered an Ernie Ball Musicman bass, a guitar with a history of being created originally by Leo Fender himself. The retailer was taking forever to ship the thing so I canceled the order. I ordered a variation on the Musicman but decided I hated the color. Cancel. I ended up ordering an Ibanez Talman Bass with active pickups and I’ll soon see just how much I like it. I’m still iffy on the color but that’s such a minor consideration, or is it?
When you purchase a musical instrument you should get something that feels good in your hands and is also esthetically pleasing. This is a factor in how much you practice and play. If you buy an instrument that feels clunky in your hands and is in a color that you don’t care for you simply won’t pick it up as much.
The only bass guitar that I have right now is a Fender Mustang P&J short-scale bass. Instead of the full 34” length, the Mustang is the same length as a standard six-string guitar. It is easier to play for smaller hands. While my hands are relatively big I do like a thinner neck and the Mustang fits that criteria and feels great. I chose a bright red one with a white pickguard. I love playing the Mustang and I have even started experimenting with a slap-bass technique.
The beauty of all this wheeling and dealing is that I get to try different things, learn new things and stimulate my mind. To what end? I don’t need this stuff. I do it to improve my quality of life, that’s all.