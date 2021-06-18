I recently learned that the scourge of my existence is still just as potent and scourgey as it ever was. I’m talking poison ivy here. I’m one of those who can look at it and 3 days later be covered in that itchy, bubbly, nasty rash most associated with summertime.
This time around I have no idea where I came into contact with it. Was it on a piece of property I own where my plumber and I were searching for the well a few days back? The timing appears to coincide. I know that land has poison ivy on certain sections. Did it get transferred to the skin of my inner left arm by one of our beautiful cats? I’ve had this happen before, although it was many years ago and not these particular cats. Now every time I handle the cats I’ll head straight for the sink to wash up.
I know a lot of folks think that you can get poison ivy from another person. For the most part that is not true. Poison ivy is popularly believed to spread from a breakout if you touch it. The “pustules” of poison ivy on the skin are filled with sterile water generated by your body to calm the chemical burn from the oil. The fact of the matter is that your initial exposure to it is the oil from the plant, and wherever it is on your skin, it will erupt. However, it doesn’t erupt all at the same time. Hence the myth of its reputation for spreading. It doesn’t spread, it simply shows itself at later times depending on how soon your skin reacts in certain places. How do I know this? From countless doctors’ appointments where I asked all the dumb questions and got straight answers from MDs willing to share their knowledge.
My worst poison ivy breakout occurred at age 15 on the first day of Conservation Camp on Lake Bomoseen. The visit to the nurse was one of the most embarrassing examinations of my life. I was covered in the stuff and even had it on my most private, “we don’t talk about this” area on my body. Total humiliation. That was the last time I ever had a major case of poison ivy.
Since the Conservation Camp case, my aversion to walking near riverbanks of any kind or areas with vegetation that looks suspicious has bordered on panicky paranoia. Whenever I suspect that I may have walked through poison ivy I’ve been known to ditch clothing outside before running into the house for a recommended shower in lukewarm water. I would wear rubber gloves to retrieve the clothes to wash. Ditto for shoes and socks. Once I left a perfectly good pair of shoes on the front porch for a year before I gingerly cleaned them, all gloved up, and then showered afterward.
To clear brush on a bank at my first house near the Connecticut River I waited until winter to do the job while there was about 4 inches of snow on the ground. I still got poison ivy on one hand, albeit a very weak case of it. Yeah, that’s how sensitive I am to the stuff.
I recently read about a home remedy for itching. Simply dab on apple cider vinegar. I tried that a few days ago and it is very effective in stopping the itch and promoting faster healing. So please learn to identify the 3 leaves of poison ivy and be careful out there. Nobody needs a scourge of their existence like that.