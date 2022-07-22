Anxiety. Paranoia. Agoraphobia. Schizoaffective disorder and schizophrenia. These terms mean little to who I really think I am. I was simply angry over the injustices that I, like others are experiencing within the world as it is.
In an effort to rid myself of the anger that I carry around and the trauma that really came from many rounds of going inpatient, I want to share some truth about the experience.
In chronological order — the wait to be admitted to a unit literally takes hours on end. I was in a painfully bored and anxious state throughout.
After being stripped for a physical exam I was given a sandwich of white bread, a cookie and some juice, a meal reminiscent of my toddler youth. My personal items were removed from me, making me feel more or less not so human.
More strife: An incredible amount of interviewing over financial and insurance information. Hours.
Throughout all of t his waiting I was alone in my misery. I wished I had someone to simply talk with. A prison like aesthetic, I finally found myself in a very clinical looking “ward.” My assigned bed was a very uncomfortable bed, an even more uncomfortable pillow and a screened window again making me feel severely imprisoned.
I found the relationship between the staff and the patients to be very tense to say the least. It was clear that the staff was in charge and anything that I wanted would have to go through these people. More unease.
I traded my life in the “outside” world to one in the “inside” for some peace, quiet and solace in the solitude. That is why I chose to enter this sick and vicious situation. I also learned very quickly that disease spreads disease and staff was mostly inaccessible to talk with. That would include the nurses and doctors who would dispense medications and the doctors who I saw once a week for a mere 10 minutes, and given a multitude of medication. This was not what I bargained for. None of it was.
What does one do while under lock and key? Not much. The activity room shelves incomplete puzzles and old magazines for the purpose of making something, a collage for instance. This lack of respectable art materials was more than demeaning. The same was true for the lack of music. It was though, I must say, a relief to see the staff that played instruments and the art therapist as a comfort despite the directives that made me feel like I was in kindergarten.
The status system was also poorly lacking in any real incentive to become a whole person again. It was based on behavior and provided incentive or not to go to the courtyard for fresh air.
Even when one achieved a certain level of status, the hypervigilant routine was agonizing. I often wondered which environment I ought to be in, which was worse?
I am, an individual in the middle of the road. I am hurt by circumstances like the experience of being left out of society and being in it with the only seemingly alternative and that is going inpatient at The Retreat.
It is an emotional and mental pain that I carry with me and shame is not exempt in my world.
In my undergraduate years I took psych courses and art. In my graduate years I went for art therapy. I loved being in school. I discovered certain truths and inspirations bout the role that the arts could and do play in everyone’s life.
I also am akin to the holistic health version of treatment. That is, to follow the bio psyche and social regime. That is where I believe we ought to be in treating broken individuals.
I submit this article a bit late as mental health month comes to a close. Can we continue to enhance and improve the lack of substantial forms of positive and fulfilling treatment. Why does the word treatment mean so much to me? Because I have been, as I mentioned, hurt by society and the institution. I left The Retreat feeling frail mentally and emotionally and disoriented to say the least.
Currently I have returned to being involved in advocacy work. I am sitting on a few boards and still see little improvement. It is largely devoid of simple remedies that it seems the community ought to address. We have an art oriented town full of hurt individuals. As the Beatles sang: “Come Together.”
Finally, if you are an artist as everyone is, would you consider sharing the healing technique of art and its profound effect that it has on personal growth?