”Police should always have integrity and always have empathy. If you can do that every time you put on the uniform, that’s half the battle.” — Norma Hardy
I am cautiously optimistic with Chief Norma Hardy as the new Brattleboro Police Chief. An African American woman with extensive professional police experience is a significant step in the right direction, but only the first step. As Martin Luther King said, “I judge a person by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin.” I am waiting to see the content of Chief Hardy’s character, courage, and commitment to community policing. I am also curious how the town and Brattleboro Police Department will help to support her? It is like the African American tradition of jumping over the broom for newlyweds, leaping towards the unknown future, and sweeping aside the past.
Brattleboro faces a host of problems that directly impact our community’s long-term viability and the police department. We are a town of 12,000, a mecca for the homeless, plagued by opioid use, and a sanctuary for drug dealers. I was in Flat Street parking lot and there was a man in his silver car selling drugs. I asked two cops in front of the Parking office, “Do you want to look into this?” They replied, “No, we can’t. It’s an ongoing investigation.”
I love Vermont and our home on Blue Heron Pond, and I am profoundly saddened to see the decline of our community. We have the most extensive stock of low-income housing, a vast not-for-profit sector that does not equitably contribute to the tax base, a declining grand list (according to the assessor), and one of Vermont’s highest homeowner property tax rates. Much of the burden of this and a bloated police department falls squarely on the backs of homeowners. Our town has a prodigious appetite for expensive dinners at the PC Café, but only has a modest McDonald’s budget. The new $14 million police station is only one of those white elephant expenses that the taxpayers did not want.
It is to this milieu we welcome Chief Hardy. Hopefully, in partnership, she can help tackle the systemic problems of drug trafficking, policing, and community safety. The town spends far more on law enforcement than prevention, which has led to a bloated department that costs about 20 percent of its annual budget. Guilford and many surrounding villages have no police department and rely on county sheriffs for a fraction of the cost of what we spend. Instead of more cops, we need more social workers and mental health counselors in the department. When the BPD gets out of the mode of a paramilitary operation and truly takes up the mantle of community policing, we will have begun to address these problems.
However, Brattleboro and the BPD have profound structural problems stemming from years of mismanagement and lack of professional leadership. The issue of racism and bias in the department is only one small part, though it is the most visible. Unfortunately, our town has never had an educated professional chief. Perhaps, with the well-credentialed Chief Hardy, this may begin a new chapter. What is desperately needed is a new partnership of all the taxpayers and the BPD, and creating a viable Community Police Review Board that voters had endorsed.
Despite the efforts of many well-meaning police officers, the BPD has had a long history of misconduct. (Far too many for this short essay). Twenty years ago, Robert Woodward, a white man, was at the All Souls Church and in a panic state. Several of the parishioners calmed him down, and then three Brattleboro cops stormed in. Eyewitnesses said, “Woodward put a penknife to his head and threatened to kill himself.” The cops, at a distance of 12 feet, shot him with seven bullets. When he was bleeding to death and handcuffed, he was shot again. Those officers were never prosecuted nor charged with murder. One of the cops had the temerity to sue the department for wrongful discharge. Officer Mark Carignan in 2014, according to Vermont Public Radio, “shot and killed an unarmed suspect (Michael Santiago) with a shotgun during the execution of a search warrant.” Carignan was given a medal and promotion for killing this unarmed man. In addition, Carignan had been the subject of sexual harassment lawsuit by Sergeant Penny Witherbee. Why is Captain Mark Carignan still on the Brattleboro Police Department? Does the town and new chief have the courage to sweep out the department, perhaps in the way Hercules cleaned out the Augean stables?
I am concerned that Chief Hardy said, “We need to increase the size of the police force and improve retention of officers.” At this point, she does not realize what has been done previously. For example, the police have this mythic number of 27 cops as a full complement. This is not based on data. The BPD has never had an extensive independent review of its operations, and most of the decisions and management are not evidence-based nor founded on contemporary police practice. Can the town truly afford to spend 20 percent of its budget on policing? Perhaps, our goal should be 10 percent of the town budget? Do we need those cruisers who often sit idly in the lot? Why are many of the cops’ salaries and retirement packages consistently inflated by overtime pay? Why was the former chief’s salary well over $100K? What is Chief Hardy’s compensation?
I was at a Town Representative Meeting, and they agreed to make Brattleboro the best for the retirement of any police department in Vermont. I objected and asked, “Where are the facts that support this? Where are the studies that suggest this would be efficacious.” A show of hands passed that motion, and Brattleboro taxpayers have and will continue to pay for this impetuousness. These decisions and the $14 million fiasco of the new police building that most taxpayers opposed leave me skeptical of the town administration and the BPD.
I hope that Chief Hardy listens to the diversity of taxpayers’ perspectives and reads the extensive community dialogues on policing over the past 20 years. Instead of increasing police, we need to have more mental health and social worker professionals. The best medicine is prevention. In this era where it is difficult to recruit new cops, perhaps this new era with Chief Hardy presents an opportunity to re-think policing and community safety. Many of these issues we are currently talking about were discussed in public forums 20 years ago, and yet the town management refused to implement those changes. Sadly, one of the previous chiefs not only ignored the dialogue, but he also destroyed those records; fortunately, I kept a copy. Even the Community Police Board that voters overwhelmingly passed was watered down to a virtually worthless entity. It is time to reinvigorate the CRB and make it genuinely viable as it was intended, and create true partnerships between police and community, and simply not a cup of coffee with a cop or a ride along.
I want the cops to take off their sunglasses when talking to the public; instead of hiding behind sunglasses and walking around like a mini-SWAT team with bullet-proof vests. We, as citizens, need to take off our blinders. Perhaps, we can all meet, eye to eye, and forge a new direction? Yes, where appropriate, support our cops, but they must be held to account like all town employees.
Chief Hardy, my best wishes, and I am cautiously optimistic that we can have community policing that focuses on prevention, promote diversity, safety, and is cost-effective.