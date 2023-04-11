I am about 10 years younger than Joe Biden. As a bookstore owner and worker, I speak with young people every day - teachers, high school students, and baristas, who all struggle to get by. The youth of America are fully aware that they are getting the short end of every stick possible. The destruction of the climate is on full display for all to see - and everyone in the world except Republicans and the Joe Biden wing of the Democratic party is in a panic about this. The rights to reproductive choice that so many of us women fought and won have been stripped by an arrogant, largely male body of judges and Republican legislators who clearly want to make the lives of young women much more challenging and in many cases, unbearable. Housing that my generation could afford without working 120 hours a week is unavailable, and many young people are homeless, couch surfing, or living in their parents' basements. The housing costs continue to skyrocket, and I am waiting to see any action on the part of the federal government to bring down housing costs and regulate the huge corporations that are gobbling up any homes that come on the market, often turning them into lucrative short-term rentals.
While there were still free state university systems when I was young, college costs a small fortune now. Many, many young people are avoiding the student loan racket and missing the opportunity that college can bring. Of course, there are always horrible school shootings - something we never had to contend with. Most of the amazing activists trying to bring some level of sanity into our system are youth, and I think they will succeed, but no thanks to the elders running things. The most recent statement Joe Biden made about marijuana, a weed I use to get to sleep every night, is that while no one should be in prison for using pot, he still is not ready for legalization, something that urgently needs doing.
COVID showed young people that the federal government has the resources to create a real social and health safety net when needed by middle class white people. Where is that safety net now? Poor people are losing health insurance, programs to eliminate hunger are evaporating, and subsidies for people who are unhomed are going away. Those of us who grew up in the 1950s and '60s saw a country with few homeless people, white people mostly could get by with one worker in the household, and people could afford health care, dentistry, and even the ever-inflating vet bills for their pets. For the current generation coming of age, there is no security in any of these areas, and no reason to think that any of the necessities of life will become more affordable any time soon. In every other industrialized country, health care, education, housing, elder care, child care, and every other vital service is subsidized by the government. Where are we?
Why does Joe Biden feel so completely out of touch with the current youth generation? The conventional, corporate Democratic "wisdom" is that Biden is moving to the "center" - read, right-wing, just not the Trumpy right wing - so he can attract independents for a run for a second term. So recently, his big move was a basic stick in the eye to all youth activists - the approval of the destruction of the pristine wilderness in Alaska with the disastrous Willow Creek project. Many, many young people in the Sunrise movement and other activist groups worked for Biden in the false belief that he got it on climate. Clearly, he did not. Just a guess that many of these young people will stay home in November 2024. Regarding the issue of immigration, very little is different from the cruel policies Trump promoted.
The United States is in a crisis. The country is going in the totally wrong direction. We have a rabid right-wing minority passing laws that are oppressing people of color, non-binary people, women, and anyone who cares about the future of the planet. Where is Joe? In 2024, we need a fighter to stand up to the self-empowered Marjory Greenes of the Republican party. Noam Chomsky says that the Republican party is the most dangerous organization on earth. We need a fighter to lead the charge. We need a leader, or a few of them, who will call out the corruption of Clarence Thomas, a monster given to us by Joe Biden. Biden was no better than the Republican men who traumatized Anita Hill and has only given one of those "gee, I am sorry about what happened to you" kind of third-party statements, not a full-throated apology. He was warned at the time by NARAL and Planned Parenthood that Thomas is a disaster for women's rights, but chose to ignore them. Biden was still anti-abortion himself at the time and likely still is, personally - he didn't publicly reverse course on the Hyde Amendment, prohibiting federal payment for abortions, until he wanted to run for president in 2019. We need someone who can work with Maxwell Frost, David Hogg, and the other brave youth trying to end the lawlessness and lethality of gun culture.
All of us who have benefited from the relative affluence and the openness of the second half of the 20th century need to work twice as hard to insure our children, grandchildren, and younger friends have a better life to look forward to. This means real change - and there is no time for a centrist, a person who believes that you can compromise on every issue, who just does not seem to grasp the urgency of the moment.