About 15 years ago, many of us bookstore owners wondered if we were still relevant. The behemoth Amazon was attempting to recreate the destruction of the record shop. Some independent booksellers even closed pre-emptively. Some stores actually joined in the e-book "revolution," trying to sell an alternative to the big bully's product, but Amazon retained a firm grip on e-books. I made up my mind early: we would not be a digital portal. We would be there for our community as a physical space with real books, or we would not continue to exist.
But a funny thing happened. In the face of the massive, hugely financed tech industry: readers fought back. Readers refused to take the bait and eliminate paper books. People continue to want to read beautiful picture books to their kids in bed at night. It is pretty tough to give an e-book as a gift. And the prediction by Bill Gates and the other tech billionaires that they could re-make schools into a digital paradise has also not occurred: it appears that kids are smart enough to bypass any tech barriers, and distracted enough by the tech fun a tablet can offer, so paper books seem to be the choice, at least in Southern Vermont. And you can't share -- e-books play right into the capitalist individualism plaguing the US. I have my device, you have yours. So different from "I just read this amazing book by Rebecca Solnit - here, see what you think."
So now, it is 2023, and we are dealing with a totally different, and to most of us, thoroughly unexpected, role of books. Everyone in the independent bookstore community has had occasional deep concerns about youth not reading books, not thinking they are relevant in the face of their digital lives. Thanks to the Hitler-loving Moms for Liberty, we are seeing a true renaissance in how books are perceived. When a well-funded group of far right Christians decided that pretending they were "just moms looking out for their kids' rights in school," they unleashed a serious revival in the importance of reading.
Like so much of the far right culture wars, each one is a double edged sword. Youth in most southern states and some Rocky Mountain states have had their possible reading options seriously limited. Photos we have all seen how empty library shelves in Florida. So in a high school English class, Toni Morrison, James Baldwin, and so many other writers of both classics and contemporary books are now prohibited. Many of the banned books were written specifically to help young people who live with differences from the white, Christian, hetero norm, dealing with learning differences, ethnic background, religion, sexual orientation, physical disabilities. So we have books that help kids learn that kids live with a parent in prison, or with two dads, or with autism.
These books are all being erased by these white-supremacists - along with books that help kids learn how to build healthy relationships. The right hates the concept of SEL - "social emotional learning." One of DeSantis' early bans was a math textbook that had cute drawings encouraging kids who were nervous about math. Math textbooks are only to teach math, and for those many kids with math-anxiety, well, tough. And let's keep the students guessing about why their cities are getting hotter, dryer, and more prone to fire.
Some of the books they have attacked are expected, some are absolutely ludicrous. We love the book "Everywhere Babies." It is a lovely book with watercolor style illustrations showing the amazing accomplishments of a baby in the first year of life, and a big baby shower gift. I often cry at the end - it is so beautiful. Yet some fascist book banner decided that the watercolor picture of two men pushing a stroller or the image of babies of different racial backgrounds lying together on a blanket, or something else equally trivial made it unacceptable.
Pre-teens and teens are smart and likely are getting around the book bans by many different means, but the teachers who are forced to teach from a severely limited curriculum, and the students who do not choose to go outside of the many limits imposed in their school districts, will be poorly prepared citizens of the 21st century. As much as the MAGA fascists are eager to turn back the clock on the past 60 years, it is doubtful that they can keep the truth hidden for too long. Kids are reading books like "Gender Queer," "All Boys Are Blue," "The Hate U Give" and so many more online, or from book shops. I wonder how many will be angry when they discover that the Republican party dominating their states has forced them to learn from a banquet of lies - that they are being taught bogus and incomplete history, science, and literature.
In 2016, I was fortunate to travel to Berlin; the spot where books were burned is a major tourist stop. When I stood on that plaza, I could never have thought that we in the United States would be dealing with a serious threat to the freedom to learn, to write, to read a true account of history. In 50 years, will we create a monument to the shame of book banning? Will it be a fluke from terrible people trying to impose their attempt to create a Christian republic, or will we let them win by refusing to resist?