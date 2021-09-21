Nobody loves a laugh more than I do. But even the seasoned satirist in me is having a very hard time finding anything funny about poor little Windham’s present predicament.
Windham might still be in your memory, though probably not, from the years of frustrating battle that took place in our small southern Vermont town over whether the Spanish multinational Iberdrola, now Avangrid, should be allowed to inflict a mammoth wind-turbine array on us. We chased them away by a 2-to-1 vote. This was nearly five years ago.
The wind-turbine fight was very hard on us as a community, turning neighbor against neighbor. Feelings ran high, and you might think that we would have learned our lesson about nasty scrapping. Apparently not.
For decades Windham has seen periodic teary debates about the fate of our tiny school, which just keeps getting tinier, though not in a predictable way. A graph showing the size of its student body over the years would show a fairly steady decrease, punctuated with the occasional spike. For example, if a family with several kids moved to town, the size of the student body might double from one year to the next; ditto if there were a multiple birth, or just a random year in which several kids were born. But still, your head count has to be pretty small if a very few kids can suddenly double it, or by graduating, inconveniently diminish it so it fits, metaphorically speaking, on the head of a pin. Last year, Windham’s school had eight students, spanning several grades, with one teacher and a para-professional. For many parents, this is not a desirable situation.
A bunch of us, led by a group of savvy and courageous parents, thought it was high time to challenge the status quo, and petitioned for a vote to close the school and allow school choice. Savvy, I say, because most Windham citizens are loath to tangle with the complexities of Vermont school funding. And courage has certainly been required, both to tackle complex policy questions, and to confront the Windham school board, which has occasionally been unfriendly to parents who try to figure out policy and budgets, and to make up their own minds about what’s best for their kids.
We ran a clean campaign for school choice. We gratefully acknowledged the ingenuity, sacrifice, competence, and good intentions of the school board and school staff. We refused to fight back when we were called “vile,” “monsters,” “lackies,” “disgraceful,” etc. (These were terms used by folks in school leadership, just to give you an impression of the forcefulness of their convictions.) We attended informational meetings, allowed by the school board to descend quickly into chaos, which weren’t helpful to folks with real questions about budgets and logistics. Those of us who are older tried our best to support our young parents, who feared that the virulence of some of the school’s supporters would damage their kids who attend the school.
We felt a little sad; sad that a well-intentioned effort to get the best for our kids was seen by some as an act of sabotage; sad that Windham was facing more strife. We went door-to-door to explain our position, which, simply put, is “Our kids need more opportunity than that provided by a school with a very small student body and one teacher and one para-educator covering all the grades.” “To keep the budget from ballooning, maintenance and upgrades to our decaying school have been deferred, so that our school no longer offers an up-to-date and healthy environment for our kids.” “We want things the bigger schools have: school nurse, hot lunch, regular art and music instruction.” We were hardly asking for the moon. Just more amenities and more opportunity for our kids.
Our town voted on Tuesday, September 7, and the outcome made no one happy. There were two articles on the ballot, one to close the school, and the other to tuition the kids to schools in the area. By a two-vote majority, voters approved closing the school; but by a 25-vote majority they rejected the idea of paying to tuition kids to local schools. What this means for our future is by no means certain. The only thing that does seem certain is that we will continue to tear at one another for the foreseeable future, an outcome which surely nobody wanted.