The article ”Insurrectionist sympathizers: Vermont Dems strike out at local GOP candidates” (which appeared in the Reformer on Oct 4, 2022) lists several Republican candidates and party officials in the Windham County area who signed a letter written by Bob Orleck of Randolph which, 1) called on Vice President Pence to take illegal and unconstitutional steps to “ensure President Trump would be re-elected”; 2) which continues to spread the baseless “Big Lie” of “substantial voter irregularities” and “obvious Constitutional violations” in the 2020 presidential election; and 3) which expressed support for, and solidarity with, those who were directly involved in the horrific events in Washington on Jan. 6, 2020.
But perhaps the feature that makes the article most worth reading is the extensive catalogue that it provides of the techniques of evasion and misinformation that characterize the election-denial movement.
For example, when asked about this letter the defense most commonly offered by the candidates and officials is that they did not actually or directly participate in the criminal Jan 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
This may be. But, of course, it is not the issue at hand. Rather the question raised by the article is why did these individuals sign Orleck’s disgraceful letter, and why do they continue to support the positions taken in the letter.
Similarly, when faced directly with the question whether or not the 2020 election was free and fair, virtually all of the candidates and officials repeat the standard response that “he [Biden] was inaugurated.”
This is, of course, certainly true. But, as above, this again can best be seen as a transparent, if rather clumsy, attempt to sidestep the question being asked.
(It’s also useful to note here the not-so-subtle attempts to portray these events as the actions of a negligible fringe faction which occurred in the now-distant past, rather than — as has been made clear by the on-going House Jan. 6 investigation — that these attacks on American democracy began long before that date and continue to the present day).
Continuing to some specific points:
Windham County GOP Chairman Richard Morton (who describes the criminals serving time for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as “political prisoners”) asks voters to accept that he “doesn’t recall” whether he signed Orleck’s letter.
We can give Mr. Morton the benefit of the doubt and assume this is accurate. But, if so, this leads to a far more serious question: If Mr. Morton is genuinely unable to recall whether or not he chose to offer support for the most serious assault on the foundations of American democracy in our lifetime, voters might reasonably be expected to ask to what extent he, or the candidates he represents, can be trusted to hold public office.
Along similar lines, candidate John Lyddy states that the “1.1 million (sic)” people who were present on the Mall on Jan. 6 were there to ‘express their First Amendment Rights’ and ‘to petition their government.’”
Mr. Lyddy is most certainly correct that an American “has every right” to do the things which he describes (a fact which no one has questioned).
But, once again, the issue actually being raised is whether they, or anyone, have the “right” to resort to lies and unconstitutional means (not to mention violence) to achieve their goals.
State GOP Chairman Paul Dane (and others) asks voters to accept that it is those who call out these actions who are being “uncivil;” that they attempt to “drive division and stir up hate;” that they engage in “over-the-top rhetoric” and are “playing party politics” in an attempt to divert attention away from “the real issues.” In other words, that it is those who accurately report the facts of the situation who are being “rude,” and not those who committed these actions and who spread the associated lies.
Chairman Dane also repeats the myth of President Biden “calling half of the country fascist.”
Those who watched his speech are aware that Biden was scrupulously careful to focus his discussion specifically on the minority of the members of the MAGA movement within the GOP (that is, less than half of half of half of the country) whose behavior might be described as “semi-fascist.”
We could quibble about the numbers here, but we should not lose sight of two important points.
First, those in this minority who might feel uncomfortable with being characterized in this way should begin by explaining to voters how such a characterization should be considered unfair or inaccurate when applied to a movement which — to pick a small handful of convenient examples — has described Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us” as containing “good people;” who describe those involved in blatant violent attempts to overthrow an American election as engaging in “legitimate political discourse;” or — an especially ugly example — who extended an invitation to the openly fascist Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to appear as the opening keynote speaker at last August’s meeting of the CPAC [Conservation Political Action Committee].
Second, it is also fair to ask legitimate, main-stream conservative and Republican voters how comfortable they are with such attempts as these of having such behavior associated with them.
While candidate Nancy Gassett’s responses were not included in the article, her campaign has been sending glossy flyers to the voters here in Guilford (and Vernon) which begin with her pledge to “support the U.S. Constitution.”
However, given that Gassett is a signer of Orleck’s letter it is reasonable to ask to what extent voters can be expected to take her pledge seriously.
But perhaps the most amazing moment in the article comes with Bonnie Depino’s attempt to explain to those who watched the horrendous events of Jan. 6 unfold that there were “maybe 50 people” participating in the riot.
Such examples of so-called “gaslighting” (i.e., lying to someone about events plainly unfolding in front of their eyes) is certainly standard fare on sources such as OAN, from Tucker Carlson, and in postings by Q. But perhaps candidate Depino might consider whether speaking to the voters of Vermont as if they were blind, clueless idiots is a useful political strategy.
We could go on for quite a while here, but the fundamental point is this: It is easy to understand why the election deniers find it necessary to resort to these kinds of misinformation, evasion and outright lies. Namely, they have absolutely no factual evidence to support their claims, and they have no legitimate justification for their actions.
What is less easy to understand, however, is how they might expect Vermont voters to support — or vote — for candidates involved in, and supporting, such activities.