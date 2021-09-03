When the last American plane left Kabul, it left behind Mustafa.
And while that plane might have signaled the end of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, Mustafa’s life may depend on the U.S. continuing to work diplomatically to protect those in Afghanistan.
We started working together in 2006 when Noah was a graduate student conducting fieldwork in Afghanistan and Mustafa, who was just completing high school, gave him lessons in Dari. Since then, Mustafa went on to get a degree in social science in Turkey but returned to Afghanistan to help build his country. Since then, we have worked together on numerous projects, conducting field research and doing work to support vaccination campaigns, reconciliation councils and youth in democracy projects just to name a few.
Mustafa is one of the tens of thousands of Afghans who were not high enough on the priority list to secure a seat on the last plane out. Over the course of the past weeks, we worked to gather documents attesting to the work Mustafa had done to support the international presence, but it was not enough to get him one of the few seats for the non-Americans who were evacuated. For him and other Afghans with ties to the U.S., there is now the real threat that, with no international presence, the Taliban will begin targeting them. Already, Mustafa’s sister, the principal of a school, can no longer leave the house and has had to hand over the school to male colleagues.
The Department of State now says that the evacuation process will enter a second, less certain phase, and perhaps Mustafa’s visa will be issued from another embassy. If this is the case, Mustafa and his family may need to make the dangerous journey over land to Pakistan. But he would do it, if he thought it might result in a visa to the U.S.
The end of America’s role in Afghanistan may seem distant to southern Vermonters, but there are ways that we all can still help. Many of the incoming refugees who did make it out of the country have left behind their entire lives, taking just a small bag with them. They will need help getting on their feet. At the same time, the vast majority of these refugees are well-educated. They worked for the international community as lawyers, professors and human rights advocates. Their presence will be a great contribution to the communities they join.
Some in southern Vermont have already begun discussing ways in which we can help Afghan refugees who may settle in our communities. My home institution, Bennington College, which was home to refugee artists and academics during past conflicts, particularly during World War II, is working with a variety of partners to potentially host a displaced Afghan scholar, journalist or artist. SIT, which helped resettle 250,000 refugees over two decades, is exploring ways to support including by offering language instruction and temporary accommodation.
Several Afghan families may resettle in the Brattleboro area, supported by the developing partnership between the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC) and the Community Asylum Seekers Project (CASP) and the Ethiopian Community Development Council, which is one of nine official federally-approved resettlement organizations. They are working with faith leaders and community groups, including a group of members at St Michael’s Episcopal Church and Congregation Shir Heharim to co-sponsor these families providing integration pathways into the community and a social support network.
Right now, the road for any Afghan refugees who have just fled Afghanistan for southern Vermont is going to be a long one. It will take time to process visas, work authorizations and other documents. Making donations to any of the organizations above could help the resettlement process when refugees arrive. They will need funds, but beyond this, they will need homes that will host them temporarily as well as work with them on simpler things, like help navigating the school system.
But if you would like to help now, consider writing to your local, state, and federal leaders. Tell them that they should support welcoming refugees and urge them to work politically to open resettlement pathways. Ask them also to make sure the U.S. continues to engage with Afghanistan diplomatically, ensuring there are pathways out of the country for those that need it. The Taliban lack the funds and the know-how to run a large government, meaning it is possible to pressure the Taliban to respect human rights and not attack the most vulnerable. It will be far easier for them to commit atrocities if the West turns away.
Mustafa and many of his friends hope that this new Taliban period will pass quickly. The group has been good at fighting an insurgency for the past 20 years, but not running a government. If there is to be hope for another generation of more democratic, free Afghans, Mustafa and his family and friends must survive. Bringing them to the United States, helping them thrive, will be a great benefit to our towns, but could also provide a future for Afghanistan.