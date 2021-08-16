The following is an open letter from Windham County residents, nonprofits, businesses, office holders and community groups expressing support for our Windham County public school system community, the pursuit of educational equity, and the examination of U.S. history in a critical and age-appropriate manner:
A national effort to propagandize American history has appeared in our brave little state and is organizing to suppress consideration of educational equity and, frankly, to undermine community trust in our public school system. This reinterpretation of Critical Race Theory attacks the premise for maintaining a public school system, which is that education must be universally available to all children, free of charge. This includes a historically accurate, age-appropriate, and factual understanding of American history, including racism.
Vermont’s constitution requires the state to ensure substantially equal opportunities are available for all students. This includes rural, urban, rich, poor, black, brown or white, English speaking or non-English speaking, straight or queer students. Ensuring equity for all is a driving principle in our public schools and in our laws. Currently, state and local partners are working to address three different types of injustices or biases that some Vermont students are experiencing.
• The pandemic emphasized inequities in access to both broadband access and building ventilation, which are now in the process of being corrected through designation of federal funds in H.315 and H.360 and through support of local community broadband cooperatives.
• S.13 passed this year, and it requires us to address a 20-year-old education financing mechanism that has been determined does not equitably recognize the different needs of all students and unfairly penalizes some taxpayers.
• Act 1 of 2019 created the Ethnic and Social Equity Standards Advisory Working Group to recommend standards that fully recognize the history, contributions, and perspectives of ethnic groups and social groups. The Board of Education is required, on or before December 31, 2022, to consider adopting ethnic and social equity studies standards for student performance for students in prekindergarten through grade 12. There is no question that Vermont must act on these known inequities in order to fulfill our constitutional obligation to all Vermont students. The teachers, students, boards, administrators and taxpayers of the public school system in Windham County are the “boots on the ground” that will have to work alongside state policymakers in order to treat all students fairly. We support them and our public education system.
