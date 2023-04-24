Only 12 states (and Washington, D.C.) in the U.S. currently have a state-level paid family leave law established — Vermont is not one of them, but it could be soon. Paid family leave laws allow new parents to spend critical bonding time with their new child — or even care for aging parents.
The only roadblock to establishing this law in Vermont: Gov. Phil Scott, who has twice vetoed similar laws, in 2018 and 2020.
A paid family leave law can also provide time for women to recover from birthing complications. With a fertility rate of 4.1 percent in Vermont, about 3 percent of women ages 20-24, 5 percent ages 25-29, 11 percent of ages 30-35, 8 percent of ages 35-39, 2 percent ages 40-44, and 1 percent ages 45-50 gave birth in 2021.The fertility rates of women aged 35-50 is very similar to that of the entire nation, therefore making a need for a paid family leave plan more prominent.
After age 30, pregnant women face additional health challenges — becoming pregnant, maintaining the pregnancy, giving birth, and there is greater potential for birth defects. Given that the bulk of women in Vermont becoming pregnant and giving birth falls within this range of 30-plus years, establishing a paid family leave can be beneficial for maternal health in the case that there are pregnancy complications. By implementing this state-level family leave law, the state can exemplify its consideration of the health and well-being of women and newborns who may face pregnancy complications.
Not only does a paid family leave law allow new mothers and parents to bond with their newborns, but it also allows time for recovery from birthing complications, and for any adjustments to be made to family dynamics. Establishing roles among caregivers and plans for optimal child support can allow mothers and women to re-enter the workforce without the concurrent stress of looking for an occupation and balancing said new lifestyle. Research shows that paid family leave laws have seen a reduction in new mothers falling into poverty or depending on public support programs after their child’s birth. The longer a paid family leave is, the greater the opportunity for initiation and duration of breastfeeding. Breastfeeding benefits the child nutritionally, and the mother by reducing the odds of developing diabetes, obesity, breast cancer and ovarian cancer.
A paid family leave law would not only benefit women and children in Vermont, but companies would benefit as well.
Employers in California and New York found that compliance with the laws was relatively seamless, and employee morale surrounding the law is almost all positive or neutral. Additionally, ensuring such a law is available to the people of Vermont would be a good step towards investing in the health care infrastructure in the state. An investment in a range of infrastructure — health care, broadband, climate change and more — in Vermont may incentivize younger generation to consider relocating to the state, especially in the age of remote work.
States currently upholding paid family leave laws vary considerably — California provides an eight-week paid family leave while New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Oregon, Colorado, Maryland, and Delaware all allow 12-week leaves. Additional stipulations and guidelines vary, which can be made final at the states’ discretion. Moreover, the presence of paid family leave laws at the state level has been proven to increase newborn and maternal health benefits. Vermont has a comprehensive plan to fund said paid family leave law through employer taxes. If passed, the payroll taxation would begin in 2025, and the benefits would be available a year later.
If you are planning to start a family in the coming years, this legislation could impact yours or your loved ones’ health. Advocacy, support, and awareness of such legislation will have a profound effect on the generations and families in Vermont to come.