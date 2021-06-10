The Marlboro Community Center is hosting a free Chili Supper this month for town residents to kick off a series of events.
The town of Marlboro has been through the wringer this past year. In addition to pandemic hardships, they have endured a roller coaster of ups and downs regarding the beloved Marlboro College Campus.
Nevertheless the quieter story is the strength of the community. The Marlboro Community Center (MCC), a long anticipated dream shepherded by a core group of town members, had barely opened a year before the pandemic struck. However, with the governor expediting re-opening the state, the MCC is also re-opening its doors with even more commitment and energy.
That said, the town will gather together in the fresh air on the grounds outside of the community center for a free Chili Supper. The challenges have spurred generosity and fellowship. The MCC is extending a welcoming hand to every town resident without request for donations or even the pressure to bring food. It’s not potluck. This one is on them! The menu will include Chili (meat lovers and veggie versions) Cornbread, and Coleslaw. Coffee provided, and BYOB for other drinks; but any town member moved to bring a pot of their favorite family Chili recipe will find a spot for it on the banquet table. For more information, go to https://www.marlborocommunity.center/.
After this kick-off, more events are on the horizon: on July 4, the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department and the MCC are joining forces to host a fundraising Chicken BBQ (open to the public, the town needs a new fire engine!) Followed by a bike swap, local garden tour, musical events, a huge rummage sale, and town fair; as well as on-going Marlboro Historical Society talks and tours.
The town’s compassion was also expressed by the Marlboro Alliance spearheading emergency pandemic funds for any residents in need; and the Marlboro Cares program provides free groceries every week, ready for pick up at the Marlboro Community Center, or delivered by volunteers. The groceries are made possible by donations dropped off at the town post office, and by the MCC Food Share Program.
Stay tuned for more positives from this little town on the hill.