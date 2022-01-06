Along a frozen river in a glacier sculpted valley, I found tracks that had been left in the snow by wide furry paws. I imagine their maker loping effortlessly along, thick, shaggy coat bouncing, eyes bright and eager, a beast of mythic strength and ferocity — a wolverine. If you picture wolverines as powerful and tireless predators, that is partly right. Can you also picture them rolling down snowy hills just for the fun of it? That is also part of being wolverine.
This wolverine's tracks were accompanied by those of a red fox, though I'm guessing the two were separated in time. At a place where the wolverine and fox tracks multiplied in number, I found a shoulder blade and a hunk of hide from a young moose. It was growing dark, so I didn't find out what had happened to the unfortunate creature, but it could have broken a leg on the hillside of moss covered boulders. Wolverines eat a lot of carrion. They have a hind tooth oriented sideways that helps them to sever and chew frozen flesh, recycling the many casualties of northern winters.
After this visit to the wild north, I invite you to consider a set of tracks I found near my home in Marlboro one night. These tracks were the result of an organism nearer the other end of the spectrum of living things — a protozoan parasite named Toxoplasma gondii. I can't usually follow the trail of microorganisms, but in this case, I think I did. T. gondii are tricky little buggers. They complete their life cycle only in the digestive tracts of cats, but inhabit the bodies of other animals in their non-reproductive life stages. It is not uncommon for a mouse, for example, to ingest the oocysts of the parasites while foraging. Inside the mouse, they "hatch" and migrate to neural tissues. Such mice have been found to lose their fear of their mortal enemy, the cat. Some evidence suggests that these mice find the scent of cats attractive.
When I spotted an unusual mouse trail in the snow one night, I suspected I had found such a zombie mouse. This trail was not a straight, even set of prints hopping from one hole to another. Instead the prints wove and circled. At the end of the trail I found the mouse collapsed on the snow, quite deceased. Now, it's possible that this mouse died from some other cause, but the circling pattern is classic for mice whose operating systems have been seized by T gondii. Unfortunately for the parasites concerned, this mouse was not then seized by a cat.
These tracking images bookend a concept that is becoming increasingly important: rewilding, the idea that to save the world we need to let natural processes do the work. As ecologists begin to understand the complexity of natural systems, one of the biggest ideas to emerge is that we need to set aside places where we step back with all humility to watch and learn. We have only recently learned about some of the natural processes supported by microorganisms — the fungal networks connecting trees in a forest and the microbes that we need to digest food and stay healthy. Yes, even the parasites and pathogens play a role in keeping populations in check that might otherwise snowball. We need some undisturbed areas to increase the likelihood that these tiny essential workers can thrive.
Supporting the other end of living systems are the carnivores. We now know that predators affect not just the numbers of herbivores but their behaviors. When wolves returned to Yellowstone, the elk retreated to the cover of the forests. Willows could once again grow along the open river shores — an invitation for beavers to return and restore the wetlands that once flourished in that landscape. In many places where nature has been beaten into submission, rewilding means allowing the return of, or even reintroduction of, keystone species like large predators.
Left to its own devices, the natural world is a messy place, swarming with microbes and romped across by bloodthirsty wolves and wolverines. I have no fondness for parasites or predation. I know, however, that these organisms and processes have created our breathtakingly beautiful home. If we want to restore natural areas to their former glory, perhaps the best thing we can do is nothing at all. Let them be wild.
