The hardest thing for me to do, is tell you why I’m more qualified or a better candidate than someone else. I often get called a “loudmouth” because I speak about things that I’m passionate about, fearlessly. I have a very refined sense of justice and fairness and when I’m called to defend those things, well, I can become extremely animated. One thing I don’t assume is I’m better than anyone, more important than anyone, nor do I deserve things I don’t work for. But if you’re running a public seat, I guess you must do that to a certain degree. I’m running for the open seat on the Windham Southeast School Board on March 1 and if you live in Putney, Dummerston, Guilford or Brattleboro, I’d like your vote.
Collaboration through communication, for me, that’s what it’s all about. Conversation is where it all begins. Bring a proposal, an issue, an idea even commentary with of some sort of solution, even if that solution is far-fetched and big things can happen. If we’re discussing it, we’re able to resolve it, whatever the proverbial “it” is. I want to re-establish an actionable connection between the board and the administrators, faculty, kids, and community. I’ve already begun conversations with people in the schools and community leaders and in those few conversations there is a common thread, there seems to be very little communication happening. If elected I will create a more robust ongoing communication with all. I don’t believe in making decisions from 30,000 feet, I want decisions made from a ground level. Because that’s when you effect change.
I’m originally from Queens, New York, but did a majority of my growing up in Wilmington, Vermont. I moved to Brattleboro 32 years ago. One of the first boards I served on was the Boys and Girls Club. I volunteered for the Morningside Shelter doing fundraisers. I joined many different boards in Brattleboro, Brattleboro Area Drop-in Center, Project Feed the Thousands, Groundworks Collaborative, Girls on the Run, Member’s 1st Credit Union, and I chaired the Windham County Relay for Life for many years. I currently serve as the Vice President of Black Mountain Assisted Family Living, which is an organization that provides permanent housing for individuals with developmental delays. I served on several steering committees around COVID and serve on sub-committees for organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association and several others. I’m also a town meeting rep for my district. Currently I’m working with a sub-committee for the current board to help select the next Superintendent. Serving is something I do, and I do willingly.
I get called to action a lot. After September 11, 2001, I organized a fund drive for the United Way to help their 9/11 fund and was recognized for that on a nation level. I was a driving force for raising money for those displaced by the Brooks House Fire, and when Tropical Storm Irene devastated our landscape I found myself once again in the trenches using everything I had at my disposal and again was recognized with a resolution/commendation from the state of Vermont for those efforts. When COVID hit, and everything shut down, I did my Call to Action series (with a tremendous amount of help from BCTV) so good and credible information could be passed on to those that wanted to hear it. BCTV was gracious enough to name me their producer of the year for those efforts.
If you don’t know me, then hopefully this provides a snapshot of my level of dedication to the things I take on and my community at large. If you do know then you’ve likely mentioned a few things that I may have forgotten. I say all of this with the utmost humility. I’m not a person that boasts about accomplishments because I believe we should do things without adulation. But I will ask you, as voting has already begun to vote for me Peter “Fish” Case for School Board. Then, let the conversations begin. I will serve gladly.