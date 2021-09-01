When a war ends there is usually fanfare and rejoice. Pulling our men and women out of a fire zone is perceived as a good thing. But then there’s Afghanistan; this whole thing has been a mess with more life lost. The optics have been horrible and it lends itself to more armchair quarterbacking by the un-qualified (myself included). But here’s the thing: we can’t continue to be the world’s police department, so someone had to rip the band aid off and get it done. It looks like Biden was it.
At this point all the United States was doing here was developing new strategies for old battles. It was George W. Bush that started this war 20 years ago. Of course, our catalyst for this battle was September 11, and I supported a retaliation; it didn’t happen fast enough, nearly a month later before the airstrikes started. Meanwhile, New Yorkers watched as the site of the World Trade Center smoldered the entire time, a daily reminder that nothing was being done. Regardless, here we are some 20 years later and still mired.
George W. Bush has come and gone, Barrack Obama has come and gone, “The Cheeto” has come and gone, and Joe Biden now sits in the oval. Five presidential terms, all promising to pull us out. Actually, I don’t think Trump ever tried to pull us out, but he did have a “very good” conversation with Taliban leaders, which also led to nothing. I’m not just teeing off on the “Orange Menace”; Obama didn’t pull us out either. Obama did end U.S. combat in 2010, killed Osama bin Laden in May of 2011 and a month later promised the withdrawal of U.S. troops by 2014. Again, zilch, nada, nothing, hole in donut! By the time 2014 arrived we still had 10,800 troops stationed there and we’re still trying to figure it out.
I would be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed that Obama couldn’t truly get us out of there, but he didn’t, and you can’t un-ring that bell. We knew Trump was completely incapable of doing anything, and let’s face it, in the latter part of his presidency he was busy doing nothing about the global pandemic that was scorching the landscape. He didn’t care about people on his own soil let alone those on foreign soil. That leaves us with Joe Biden to say he’s going to do it and then actually do it. Was it incredibly hard to watch? Yes it was. My heart breaks watching the stories of the Afghan people who will certainly return to a life of tyranny and fear. I would be completely remiss if I didn’t mention the 13 American service people that lost their lives during this band aid ripping. No doubt, it’s all a tragedy, it’s all sad and awful. We developed a muscle memory in fighting the Taliban; there are college kids who know nothing else.
Joe Biden did it, however, optics be damned. No matter how many GOP lawmakers called for his resignation and removal over the attacks in Kabul, Joe Biden ended it. It didn’t matter what Marjorie Taylor Greene said, Joe Biden did it. President Biden said it was going to be messy and hard; he also knew it was wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghanistan’s own military wouldn’t. See, we must stop being the world’s police department. If you stop and think about it this way, when was the last time a member of the Iowa State Police came to your town and began to arrest citizens? It doesn’t happen. Even if your own chief asked for that help, it would likely come from someone more regionally close.
I’m no fan of senseless loss of life, but I’m also no fan of the United States going to a country just because that country can’t button up its own stuff. Yes, Afghanistan was different, provocation was there, but at the very least we should have pulled out shortly after the death of Bin Laden. I am not happy about what’s unfolding and will continue to unfold. I’m tired of it being a political football, but then I guess that’s just what we do. We’re a nation that suffers more school shootings without ever instituting gun laws, so these reactions really shouldn’t surprise me. We do love some good infighting that produces headlines.