Are we on the brink of a Civil War? Yes … yes, we are. But here’s the good news: it’ll end the day after Groundhog Day. I’ve often said that Americans tend to be two weeks dumb. Meaning that no matter what happens we recover from it in two weeks. Good, bad or indifferent, it stands as a pretty true statement. Sure, some things take longer to get over than others. A small mass shooting was down to a few news cycles before COVID. But that’s back when we could see the enemy; now there is this invisible virus thing that hasn’t left the news cycle since last March, and it even has the crazy people sheltering in place.
But why the day after Groundhog Day? That would be two weeks after we install a new president into the White House. After that, Donald J. Trump will lose his unlimited access to the American people as will his entire staff and anyone he uses to amplify his message. The only thing that he’ll have left … Twitter, and it’s rumored that half of his “followers” are fake accounts and another 30 to 40 percent are people that follow him just to troll him. Even Fox News will greatly diminish the time they spend on him; after all, nobody interviews the guy that came in second. If he wants to have this access to the masses, it’s going to cost, and that is money that he doesn’t have. The moment he exits the office a tsunami of lawsuits and charges are going to be filed and he will be far too distracted to focus on any failed attempt to regain his untouchable place inside the Beltway.
Even his most fervent supporters will begin to go grow weary because, again, nobody wants to support the guy who didn’t win. Case in point, Tom Brady: It’s not that you don’t talk about him from time to time, but let’s face it, most of you are happy when he loses. We love to knock the top dog off the podium. This president will be no different. As the temperature gets turned down, and skinheads and Nazis get pushed back into the dark corners, we’ll begin to rebuild and heal. There is always a small contingent of people that will hang on after he’s gone like a band groupie after the band stops touring. They will always play his greatest hits, “Build that Wall,” “Lock Her Up,” “Bigly”; there will still be millions of them out there. But, the world will just start walking past him like a soap box preacher in Times Square. Slowly he’ll run out of avenues to turn down and, like a bad dream, we’ll wake up and grab a cup of coffee and get on with our day.
But we’re not there yet. He’s still flailing around like a freshly caught fish on the ground. I’m not sure what his play is, because there’s not even a Hail Mary possibility here for a win. So, for the 62 days he’ll do everything possible to do as much damage as he can, and he doesn’t care who he hurts. Trump Task Force member “Dr.” Scott Atlas went on record criticizing the way Michigan was handling the new spike in cases by tweeting out, “The only way this stops is if people rise up, you get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp.” Keep in mind he’s suggesting at the behest of Don the Con that the people of Michigan rise up against something they can’t see. I’m sorry, but I would rather take the advice of a photocopy repairman than this “doctor.”
So, we’re in this for another 62 days, before our 14-day count can continue. After that, he’ll pop up from time to time and we can actively ignore him and his rhetoric. This is what I strongly recommend that we do. After January 20, 2021, he can’t do anything to us any more, he’ll be a private citizen again and he won’t have any influence over anyone. Let him tweet, let narrative-aligning news networks have their few minutes with him. Our only job is to ignore him.