When I awoke today everything hurt, no different than any other day really. Usually pain is my alarm clock, wakes me up faithfully anywhere from 5 a.m. to 6:15-ish. Sometimes when I ignore it and fall back asleep it lets me know I’ve disobeyed the pain sensors and makes sure I start my day off worse, just for disobeying. I crack and pop my way out to the coffee maker, which has already brewed a pot of Mocha Joe’s coffee. Honestly, a few sips of that and my blood starts flowing and the ache begin to subside. I ‘m a person that likes a certain amount of routine, and sometimes I get upset if that routine is interrupted. There’s a rule in my house: no talking until I’ve had a few sips. It’s not because I’m under caffeinated, it’s because, well … you try talking pleasantly through pain.
I remember when I got my first knee injury. The doctor told me, “You got to stay off it son, let it heal, take care of it and it’ll take care of you.” HAH! I guess that guy didn’t know me; I’ve got two positions, on and off. When I’m off, I’m usually not sleeping well because I’m preparing for being “on.” When I’m on, I’m all out, doesn’t matter what I’m doing. Golf, I play every day, sometimes twice. Endurance events, I’ll do a 5K, but I’m happiest suffering the entire day inside an event called Ironman Triathlon. A 5K can cost as little as $15, and Ironman costs $1,000; you see, all out and always on.
After my second knee injury a different doctor did a full work up on me and said, “If you keep going at this pace, by the time you’re 40 you’re really gonna pay.” He also told me, “You don’t always have to go through something or someone, it’s okay to go around.” HAH!, I responded, “I’m not the fastest guy on the field, doc, so in order to keep up, I have to go through some people.” That’s the younger dumber me. We all have one of those, that bullet proof kid that could eat six hot dogs, wash it down with a sugary beverage and not vomit during practice. That was pretty much me, but then again, maybe if I had made better dietary choices before practice, I could have run around a few people.
My father had an old friend who always used to say, “Old age is a curse.” He was an old Italian dude, so I thought maybe it was just something old Italian guys said. I’m guessing he was in his early 60s when I heard him say it. To me anyone over 35 at that point was an old person. I wondered if they all thought that, then I wondered what it meant. Old age would seem to me a privilege; after all, look at all the ground you’ll get to cover. The game will never stop, and you can just keep doing the things you love doing. Then … it happens: when you’re not expecting it, responsibility beats down your door and now you can’t even find your old baseball mitt, let alone use it. Then one day you do turn 40 and all those years of running over people are starting to feel like they ran over you!
When you try and play the games of your childhood you don’t remember ever being that winded going after the quarterback, you don’t remember your shoulder popping when you threw the ball. But there it is, and there’s no denying it anymore: “Old age is a curse.” It finally makes sense. Not the actual physical part of getting old, yet the actual physical part where your mind writes a check your body can’t cash.
Well, tomorrow I will have successfully completed my 56th trip around the sun. I’m sure I’ll be in pain, and I’ll certainly be closer to 60 than I am to 50. I’ll make my way out to the coffee pot and pour myself a big cup of coffee using the same Yankees mug I’ve used for 20 years (I told you, I like my routine). I’ll give thanks to the universe for being allowed to do it for another day. Even if I do sound like popcorn when I walk.