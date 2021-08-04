Please, someone explain to me how people process things? For instance, a man my age thought it was a good idea to threaten Dr. Anthony Fauci and his family, stating they should be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire.” This (Dr. Fauci) is a scientist, a person that is literally fixing the tire while the car is moving (or at least making a real run at trying to). Did he say a lot of things I didn’t want to hear, sure! I’d be remiss to not remind all of you that he did this while “working” for a science denier. That said, science is often not comfortable and makes us change the way we do things. Here’s a good example: Camel cigarettes ran campaigns back in the day that stressed, “Give your throat a vacation, smoke a fresh cigarette.” Viceroy’s hung its brand on the filtered smoke, and “your” dentist recommended those. Lucky Strike proclaimed that 20,679 physicians say their brand of smoke is less irritating. Granted, those ads stopped in the early 60s because science discovered that smoking could kill you.
That didn’t prevent everyone who smoked to stop smoking, just like a vaccine that can prevent you from getting re-acquainted with dead relatives will make you get the shot. Make no bones about it, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic. Except, it’s largely a pandemic of the un-vaccinated and not that different from smoking … well, you can lead a sheep to water, but you can’t make them drink. Which is why I’ll ask the questions again, how do people process things? How does something that I see so clearly, be so muddy for someone else? Why, if something can save your life, wouldn’t you go and get it? Also, exactly when did it become such a political thing? If we look at heart disease or cancer, which has by far killed more people than COVID ever will, how has that not been politicized?
Switching gears, the same people that are yelling “Free Britney” are yelling at Simone Biles for not competing in some of the events she was to supposed to. Well, guess what! That’s not anyone’s call except hers. This isn’t Russia (or as it’s known this year as the ROC — and that all together is a different column for a different Wednesday), we don’t put guns to people’s heads and make them compete. So, if you’re one of the folks that were calling her un-American for her decision, let me suggest this to you: she could have won a gold medal, sure, but she chose her own mental health over temporary glory and that is something we should all embrace and it’s certainly a role model for your children.
Switching gears again to the heart wrenching testimony of the D.C. Police and what they endured on January 6, which was gaslit by none other than the Manchurian Cantaloupe himself, Donald J. Trump. How can this testimony elicit anything but tears, anger from those who sympathize, and nothing but quiet from those that don’t? But it didn’t create quiet and or respect, nope! Rather the opposite — Fox News created an Oscar-style trophy for their “performances.” Maybe your stance is that the events that unfolded on January 6 were just some tourists looking to take a tour of our nation’s Capitol Building. I would suggest that you’re not only drinking the punch, you’re marinating in it. That aside, there is no question that these four officers experienced some pretty traumatic aggression, so Fox decided to follow that age-old adage, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, say it on Fox News.” By the way that also works if you want to replace the word “nice” with “factual.”
It’s no secret, we’re heading into some kind of vaccine civil war here. So many of the vaccinated are really getting upset with those that refuse to get the shot. I’m with you, but then I follow the science. I’m vaccinated, so I’m not going to die should I somehow contract the coronavirus or the new variant. As for the rest, I say let Darwin sort them out. What the Hell is Up with that?