Here’s the deal I’ll make with you: I’ll type and cry … you read.
Friday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. my wife and I walked our dog Dutch on the West River Trail for the last time. We didn’t know it was the last time; if we had, we would have done a few things differently, I’m sure. By 3 p.m. on Saturday, with my wife and I holding him, he was gone. The quick clinical diagnosis was cancer; it would seem he was filled with it. He was only 8 years old, gone way too soon. I had many more adventures planned for him. But apparently 2020 had other ideas. The impact of this year will no doubt touch us all for many years to come, and taking our dog Dutch from us was just another small piece in the 2020 puzzle.
We rescued him on Veterans Day of 2013 from a New York City shelter. He was labeled a “Death Row Dog,” and his adoption photo had a lipstick kiss on his white head from the people forced to surrender him. By the time we found him, he was set to be euthanized the very next day. He came to us eight months after we put our Max down; oddly enough, Dutch was 8 months old when we got him, so we always wondered if Max was working a higher power. Max was a dog with a ton of personality and was stitched to my hip from the moment we got him. Max started life as our son’s dog, and when he was five came to live with us and instantly became Daddy’s boy. Dutch was more of a Mama’s boy, always checking with my wife before he and I left the house. He loved nothing more than going for a car ride with me, but only if it was okay with Mom. He always stopped and made eye contact with her; she would give her approval and he would charge through the door that I was holding open. It made me laugh every time!
We went on so many adventures and he knew all of his favorite spots and would gleefully whine as we approached them. The field down the road from our house, the West River Trail, Guilford Fair Grounds, Fort Dummer State Park. And any time we could add in chasing a ball was among Dutch’s best days. We couldn’t use a normal tennis ball with him because he always popped them within minutes of getting one into that mouth of his. So we would use lacrosse balls; you could throw them twice as far and they would bounce twice as high and doubled Dutch’s happiness.
It’s a rarity that a man finds a dog that matches his personality so well, but when it happens twice you know you’re blessed. Both Max and Dutch were saved when they both had one day left on the planet before they were to be put down to make room for the next round of pups. I stop and think about Dutch’s math, who again came to us on 11/11/13 and then left us 12/12/20 — exactly 7 years, 1 month and 1 day later. Again, all far too short of a time and it’s like he gave us back that one day. I also find it strange that 11 11 can mean the signaling of a spirit presence, and 12 12 is a reminder to be aware of your thoughts and keep a positive state of mind.
At one point I turned to my wife and said I feel like I had Max my whole life and we only had Dutch for 10 minutes (even though we had them both the same length of time). I was explaining that to a friend of mine when he called to console me; he said it was simple: Dutch’s light shined brighter, everything he did was all out all the time, and for the short time you had him he squeezed in two lifetimes. And that I can say is true, and as I pour through the old videos and pictures of him, I see as clear as day now. Something that was there all the time is completely clear to me now. Sometimes we just live twice the amount of life in a shorter period of time. That was Dutch.