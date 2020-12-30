Every year I do a year in review. Typically, I remind us of the people we lost, the things that happened and the hope we have moving into a new year. Twenty-twenty … it’s been a suffer-fest, a year where we discovered that 74 million Americans were okay with a man that has watched from the tee box as 1 out of every 1,000 Americans died of COVID. So, I guess my year in review will be more of an obituary that truly pays tribute to the death of a year that has offered us so much loss, misery, confusion and pain.
What can I say that hasn’t been already said about 2020? We’ve all felt the anguish and isolation coupled with the profound sense of sadness that we were on our own and couldn’t rely on an administration to lean in and help us. In fact, even in the few remaining days that Trump has left, he decides to watch as many Americans twist in the breeze while a bill sits on his desk that was flown to his golf course to sign, only to remained unsigned. This while people falling off the cliff the day after tomorrow. Yeah … happy flipping holidays! He spouted some garbage about upping the ante and when an upped ante was presented, he golfed as opposed to signing it. That is solely the action that defines 2020 and why he lost by seven million votes and 74 electoral votes.
Twenty-twenty is one for the ages and one I hope never to see again. Racial unrest, invisible virus ... 2020 will go down as the year that the United States of America handed a megaphone to an idiot and the idiot used it. Sure, our plummet into the hellscape we’re living in now began in 2016, but four years later this scorched earth policy is really taking shape. If we were going to build a diorama that would explain 2020, we could only use broken toilet bowl pieces, decomposing roadkill, things you find on the floor of a truck stop port-a-potty that hasn’t been cleaned in a month. When you’re done, you’ll need to dump a bag of hot wet garbage on it in order to come close to it. But once again we’re Americans and we prove that tough times don’t last, tough people do, and watching as the vaccine rollout begins should give us some hope of normalcy by the end of 2021.
There was never a plan to deal with this virus that has cost millions their employment and caused nearly 800 small businesses to close a day, all as a result of the lack of response to COVID-19 by the Trump administration. Can’t blame him for the virus, we can only blame him for the response to it. But hey, once again they’ve shown you how little they actually care about the people who vote for them. Once again, our government has shown us that their intentions are to keep the rich, rich and the poor, poor. Keep an eye on it, even moving into 2021, this is nothing new, but I for one am going to focus on making those changes moving forward! How do we do it … well (and here it comes again) shop and act local! Stop using dot coms and focus on brick and mortar and your neighbor.
Look what happened when we focused on our own communities … homelessness stopped! People stepped up and fed people. Businesses pivoted to help their communities and made it through. But that means you must reciprocate and shop at those businesses and volunteer. Before you click the “add to cart” button, ask two questions: Can I get this locally? And does Jeff Bezos need another billion dollars? It takes little effort, I promise you.
This year in review has turned in to a slog in review. However, I can pull one thing that was a bright spot in 2020 (and I can only speak for our region): kindness. I watched it happen over and over. People going the extra mile to ease someone else’s pain and anguish. So, it’s lying there in the weeds and we have proven that we are all capable of doing the right thing. Yup, 2020 is a wash, but 2021 … let’s make it different, shall we? Be kind to one another even when nothing bad is happening. Be the change you want to see in the world. Blessed New Year.