When did the Republican Party start to hate voting so much? We understand that when people turn up and vote, Republicans lose elections; maybe that’s why they hate the vote so much. Last week the Republican-led Texas Legislature passed an elections bill that would make the state one of the most difficult places in the U.S. to cast a ballot. Why? Why would you do that? Rather, they spend their time passing laws that distract us and turn us against one another. There is a theory I share with many others and that theory is, if you keep the electorate dumb and under-educated then those with privilege will stay in power. Really, when you look at the sector of people that these “laws” target, what we’re talking about are people that identify as not Caucasian.
Let’s face it, U.S.A., Texas is our ill-behaved child right now. We need to get them to the doctor and have their medication tweaked. First this voting legislation, then “The Bounty.” I had to re-read an article a couple of times to make sure I was understanding it properly. In a nutshell, Texas created a law that is fascist to its core, paying citizens $10,000 to turn in anyone who is assisting with an abortion. Turning citizens against citizens. Interesting times indeed. In Texas, it doesn’t matter if Roe v. Wade is law; it’s not convenient to the group of fat white good ol’ boys who are trying to create a dystopian Handmaid’s Tale society all in the name of “freedom” and a better way of life. Isn’t it interesting how fascists always steal the word freedom?
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. We’re all distracted; we don’t have the band width to pay attention to the things happening inside the beltway. Even when our state level Congress and Senate pass through laws, do we have any idea what’s in them and how they impact us? Most of us don’t, present columnist included. For instance, right here in our little bucolic corner of the world (Vermont), laws in the way our education funding is administered are, quite honestly, sideways. But who knew? Maybe some of you did but until last week I had no idea. A quick summation of what is called “The Pupil Weighting Issue” (how funding is assigned) could simply be boiled down to “the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.” Right here in Vermont, one of the most progressive states in the Union. Tonight, they’re asking for people to weigh in on the topic and you can do so via Zoom, just go to www.cvtse.org for all the info. You can have a voice here, but will you?
Often the fixes for these problems are simple; however, we entrust less than five percent of our population to fix it. Those five percenters are politicians, our elected officials that want to hang onto power. It’s all a power game and it doesn’t really matter what side of the aisle you reside. But when Republicans hold the torch, wow, things really get aggressive and you can count on one thing: they only care about protecting their own. They’ll say anything to build support and once they have it and it’s passed, good luck. Often these laws are what I call time released; it will likely take a year for these laws to rear their ugly heads and, by then, it’s too late. Once again, the common man, woman and family are shouldering the burden and half the time those that feel it the most, voted for it.
In a nutshell, once a precedent is set these things build a head of steam; all it takes is for someone to lead the way for others to follow. See, the work’s been done and a state like Alaska can point at Texas and say, “look, they did it,” then a room full of men will vote to overturn it. Then Mississippi says, “Texas and Alaska did it.” Do you see how this happens? But don’t worry, you won’t have to think about it because the next flare will be shot into the air and we’ll all watch the flare while Florida passes it too. Time to wake up people; the rights of your mothers, daughters and sisters fully depend on you staying alert.