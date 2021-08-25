You know what ticks me off? Anger! Anger really ticks me off! Sure, I could have chosen people who use their speaker phone in public, and maybe in an off handed way I did. See, here’s what makes me angry about anger: when it’s misguided or misdirected. Let’s use the Mr. Speaker Phone Dude as an example. You’re waiting in line at the bank, and someone answers their phone on speaker and just starts yammering like they’re in their own living room. Because I’m one of the good guys, I don’t instantly use a swift chop to the windpipe to make it stop, I give it a second to assess the situation. If it continues beyond 30 seconds, two things happen: I abandon the physical contact part of my anger because … illegal!; second, I’ll deploy the hairy eyeball stare in hopes that it will trigger a response that has them ending their speaker phone call. If that doesn’t work, I’ll launch what I call the disgusted Elvis (furrowed brow and curled lip). When that doesn’t work, I find that they often get angry with me and then it starts, and by “starts” I mean, I am now making more noise than the speaker phone ever was.
That would be a great example of misguided and misdirected anger and that will touch off a very unreasonable side of me. I wish it didn’t, but it does. The side of me that still speaks with that testosterone filled teenage boy that would sooner slap the words out of your mouth as opposed to simply ignore them. I know that I’m not the only one out there that understands this, but I often feel like I must be the policing force within that particular moment when stupid rears its ugly head and barks out a “DERP”! To completely beat this dead horse into a damp spot on the ground I’ll continue with this example. I start to get mad when people operate on the planet as if they are the only ones. Answering your phone on speaker in public would indicate that you are two things: rude and out of touch. Why on Earth would you do that? Did your parents raise you to be rude? Because trust me when I tell you, I was taught not to act like that. Further, I was taught to think before I act, so if I pop off at you and become the loudest person in the room, please know that I’ve thought about it and I’m completely confident in the decision I’ve made!
We live in a polarized world. We’re locked in our beliefs now and there will be no deviating from it. It’s some unwritten challenge a large section of the population has accepted. That one thing doesn’t seem to follow a political line. But it is often driven and fueled by those on the opposite side of the aisle. Again, it can never be a conversation, it always has to walk down a path of anger, and like I’ve said, anger makes me angry. I’m amazed how vigorously people defend their position; last week they might be an expert on COVID and infectious diseases and this week they’re an expert on Afghanistan and world affairs. It’s not to say that someone can’t read a lot and learn, but what are the sources? I’ve always joked around and said that if I’m the smartest person in the room that room is in trouble! I’m formally retracting that. I understand that different people will wake up different beasts within you, and no matter how kind your heart is, eventually, to be heard, you’re going to have to start treating those people the way they treat you!
It’s all very frustrating to me. My adult nature is to walk past these people and not engage with them. But, when they are spewing garbage or acting like garbage then it needs to be addressed. Also, so we’re clear, I’m never looking to throw hands or roll around on the ground with the village idiots. I’m just looking to return to a time when we used common sense and reason. I guess that’s just asking too much, which also makes me angry.