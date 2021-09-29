Let’s face it, we’re a society that is racing towards the bottom. We’ve completely lost all sense of public decorum and no longer guard what we say in mixed company. Just the other day I passed by a house that had the inhabitant’s politics plastered all over the place. Now, it wasn’t the Trump flags that bothered me; if that’s your guy, that’s your guy. Rather, it was an F-Bomb followed by the current president’s name. Truthfully, I don’t offend easily, and I do have a skill set to swear like a sailor. But when I saw that, I thought to myself, if my mother were still alive it would have made her uncomfortable. If my grandkids were with me and saw it, I would say it lowers the bar for them, it gives them some sort of permission to simply pop off and say whatever they want to whomever they want, and I’m not okay with that.
I’m a cusp baby, technically missed being a Baby Boomer by a few days, but I was supposed to be born on Christmas Day, so I straddle Boomers and GenXers. I still hold all of us to a higher standard, and walking around with t-shirts that offend, flags that offend, are simply nothing I’m comfortable with. I don’t understand the need for it. The current Y & Z generations have grown desensitized to this, talking like this has completely become the new norm. There is no longer room for civil discussion, and let’s face it, in an era where people are being identified by pronouns, I for one would like to have some semblance of civility around it.
Several years ago, you might recall, I wrote a column about being accosted at the polling place by a man who read my articles and took great offense with the way I spoke about the man he voted for. It got heated, really heated. As soon as I got to my car, I called this newspaper and told them to scrap the article I had submitted and that a new one would be there within the hour. I told the story in that article and my closing paragraph was scorched earth condemnation for this individual. Before submitting it, I let my wife read it and she said that rather than killing him with words, invite him for coffee. She had witnessed the whole altercation and understood where I was coming from. I took her advice, knowing that he would never reach out. He did, and we met and talked. The takeaway is this: We all want the same thing, we just can’t agree on who will do the job the best. Spoiler: it would appear that nobody can.
I tell you this story because even though I wanted to crucify this guy to my readers, I learned that at the end of the day we’re all just people and nobody wants to be treated badly. So, when I see these aggressive statements all I can conjure up is a feeling of ill will. But “I’m” supposed to rise above because I’m the “adult” in the conversation. Well, I’m here to tell you that we all must be adults and we all have to raise the bar and we need to raise the bar quickly. We’re circling the drain and staring idiocracy right in the face. Politics has caused this; it has divided us and caused an incredible rift among the citizens of this country. So much so that a few of us feel free enough to hang expletives from our property.
I’m not sure what to say or where to go from here. I think when you’ve got someone who is willing to publicly display profanity, I don’t think you’re dealing with someone with whom you can sit down and have a conversation. The gentleman I had my conversation with likely voted the opposite of me, but I also think that we both would not agree with this very open display of trash. You can’t legislate common decency, nor can you create laws that create common sense, so that’s not the answer. But I can tell you this, I know where it started and who gave it permission. I can also say we need to make common decency great again.